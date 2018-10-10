Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Booty In Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a sultry snap of herself in a leopard print bikini as she enjoys her island vacation. For the past few days, the model has been sharing envy-inducing photos of Fiji, as she continues to enjoy summer weather well into fall.

In the snap, the 24-year-old blonde bombshell gives her 8.7 million followers something to talk about as she posed in a thong bikini bottom and strapless top. The model is posing with her backside toward the camera in a way that highlights her perky behind. Her face is turned toward the camera as she peers seductively into the viewer with her lips slightly puckered. Her blonde tresses appear to be wet as they cascade down her back. Her arms are flexed up toward her face, showing off her toned muscles.

“I’m on island time,” the Australian beauty wrote in the caption, which she paired with a leopard emoji in allusion to the print of her bikini.

The post garnered more than 300,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments, with fans using the time to compliment her on her beauty by writing, “So graceful and gorgeous,” “You are beautiful Tammy” and “Goals goals goals.”

The mother of two began sharing photos of Fiji earlier this week, suggesting she’s recently arrived on the gorgeous South Pacific archipelago. In an earlier photo, Hembrow shared another sultry photo of herself on the back of a horse on a gorgeous beach. In the snap, she is wearing the same leopard print bikini, but she has paired it with tiny jean shorts, which she left unzipped this time.

In another recent post, the fitness entrepreneur posed with her daughter, both of whom are wearing beachwear and featuring wet hair, proving that their vacation is filled with swimming opportunities.

The Kardashian pal has attracted an impressive following on social media partly thanks to her bikini photos and fitness tips, as the Daily Mail noted. Her trip to Fiji follows an interview in which she addressed her failed engagement to Reece Hawkins, 24, as per the Daily Mail. Hembrow said that she and Hawkins ended their relationship in June because they simply grew apart.

“You have a picture of what you think your life is going to be like and then circumstances change and people change too,” she said, according to the publication. “We were young when we got together and still figuring things out.”