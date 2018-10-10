Jennifer Lopez Serves Major Looks In Skin-Baring Dress At The American Music Awards

Yes, she’s done it again. Jennifer Lopez absolutely slayed the American Music Awards red carpet, as per usual, in a plunging hot pink dress that turned heads all around the Los Angeles event.

JLo turned up to the 2018 AMAs in an electric pink Georges Chakra Couture halter gown with side cutouts, a thigh-high slit, and black velvet detailing, which she paired with velvet platform heels and a black velvet purse. The 49-year-old styled her honey-blond locks into a tousled updo, and opted for a smoky makeup look, as reported by People.

The star shared a few snaps from the evening with her 80 million Instagram followers, which showed the look from various angles, alongside the caption “Serving looks…on a Tuesday… #AMAs #Limitless & #SecondAct.”

“[The dress] was pretty. Pretty color! It fit nice. I just love it. I feel like it’s soft and it’s a little hard, and it’s kind of like me,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight‘s Keltie Knight while on the red carpet.

JLo also talked about her AMAs performance of “Limitless,” the single from her upcoming movie Second Act, which was written by fellow musician Sia. The film will hit theaters on December 14, and it also stars Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia, and Vanessa Hudgens.

“I’m excited [for people to] see the performance. It’s, for me, the movie and this song is what the world needs right now. I’m just so proud that I get to do it.”

“It’s kind of my message as well. That the only thing holding you back is you. You can do anything you want. You are limitless. All we have to do is scream, let our voices out, stand up for what we believe in. It’s so timely right now,” she added.

The actress took the AMAs stage by storm on Tuesday night, in what was her first awards show performance since wrapping up her three-year Las Vegas residency. After her epic performance, the camera cut away to show an image of the show’s host Tracee Ellis Ross standing next to Lopez’s beau, Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod’s reaction was possibly the most adorable moment from the entire evening, as he looked about to burst with pride while saying the performance had been “pretty awesome.”

JLo has recently ended her L.A. residency, the All I Have Residency, which kicked off in January 2016. The live show, which took place at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood, grossed over $100 million.