Olivia Culpo Showcases Major Cleavage In Plunging Blazer On Instagram

It looks like Olivia Culpo is reminiscing about her recent European trip. The former Miss Universe took to Instagram late Tuesday to share a photo of herself in a plunging blazer, which is worn as she indulges in a delicious breakfast in France.

In the photo, the 26-year-old model is rocking a stunning studded white leather blazer with zipper details on the arm that also features a plunging neckline that showcases her bust. Her signature lob was tied back into a low hairstyle with face-framing tendrils peeking out.

Culpo’s piercing brown eyes and bold eyebrows stare right into the camera, in a fierce look, though the muse is smiling very softly, in an almost indecipherable way. According to a previous similar post, Culpo is having her breakfast at a French Chateau, which showcases a gorgeous view of the countryside in the background.

Before her on the table is a plate of fruits, more specifically strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and some other berries, and another plate of sunny-side up eggs.

The snap she shared with her 3.3 million followers racked up more than 112,000 likes and more than 700 comments in a few hours, with fans gushing over her stunning looks with comments like “Are you even real?” “What a pretty face,” and “Love your eyebrows.”

For the caption, the Model Squad simply shared an emoji of a white dove carrying an olive branch.

Culpo has recently returned from a European trip, where she’d gone to attend the Paris Fashion Week and the Milan Fashion Week in late September and early October.

The successful model has also ventured into acting. As the Daily Mail points out, Culpo was last seen on the big screen in the action crime thriller Reprisal, which was released on Aug. 31. In the film, Culpo co-starred with Bruce Willis to tell the story of a bank manager who teams up with his ex-cop neighbor to bring down the assailant behind a violent heist that took the life of one of his coworker. The model plays the part of the main character’s wife. Culpo is currently filming The Swing Of Things alongside Luke Wilson, according to the Daily Mail.

When Culpo isn’t working on her career or her rocking body, she prefers to spend time with her siblings, particularly her sister Aurora and her nephew, Remi, as the Inquisitr previously noted. Culpo recently revealed on her Instagram story that she was “obsessed with this tiny human,” which is made evident by her frequent photos and social media updates about spending time with him.