Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photo Of Kids On Their School Picture Day

Jessica Simpson is one proud mama!

It’s not uncommon for the mother of two to share photos of her children on her Instagram account, and today was certainly no exception as Simpson shared yet another sweet photo of her daughter Maxwell and her son Ace on a special occasion. In the caption of the image, Jessica tells fans that it is school picture day at her kids’ school and both kids looks as cute as can be in their school uniforms.

Maxwell sports a long, red and blue plaid dress with a blue button-up shirt underneath. On top, the 6-year-old dons a navy blue blazer and on the bottom, she rocks a pair of knee-high socks and shiny black shoes. The youngster looks as cute as can be with her long, blonde locks down while she cocks her head to the side and smiles.

Ace on the other hand looks just as cute in a pair of dark-colored dress slacks along with a matching navy blue blazer, just like his sister. The 5-year-old dresses up the look with a red plaid tie as well as a pair of black dress shoes. He wears his long locks parted to the side and looks just like Jessica.

Simpson’s followers were clearly fans of her latest photo and have already given the sweet snapshot a ton of attention with over 98,000 likes in addition to 750 plus comments. Some fans chimed in to gush over how cute the kids are while countless others pointed out their resemblance to their famous mother.

“How did they go from looking the same to maxi being Eric’s twin and ace being yours!! Can’t wait to see the 3rd! Congrats.”

“This photo is adorable! Your kiddos should be models,” another wrote.

“Gorgeous children! So happy you’re having another baby,” one more commented.

Back in September, Simpson shocked fans by announcing that she has baby No. 3 on the way. As the Inquisitr shared, Jessica posted two photos of her kids on Instagram to announce the exciting news. The first photo shows Maxwell and Ace holding up black balloons with white polka dots and the second photo reveals pink balloons coming out of the giant black balloons, announcing that a baby girl is on the way.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” Jessica wrote along with the second photo.

And just before the announcement, Simpson sat down for an interview where she gushed over how important her kids are to her.

“Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life…Right now my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgment and they’re teaching me so much… These little innocent kids teach me so much about life.”

Congrats to the happy family!