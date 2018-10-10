Kim Kardashian Busts Out Of Her Dress As She Flaunts Her Famous Curves During NYC Party

Kim Kardashian turned heads in New York City on Tuesday night. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out in a revealing white dress, and commanded attention as photographers snapped pictures of her.

According to an October 9 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian attended the Tiffany Blue Book Collection launch in New York on Tuesday, and stunned with her choice of outfit.

Kardashian went braless in a low-cut, floor length, white gown. The reality star’s ample cleavage and toned tummy were on full display as the dress exposed her bare back and ribs.

Kim opted for some bling for the night, wearing a sparkling choker and multiple rings on her right hand. She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in smooth, natural waves.

Kim’s makeup was on point as she showcased a smooth, wrinkle-free face with dark blush and berry colored lips. Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, also attended the event with her daughter.

Kris donned a black suit with long overcoat and carried a black handbag. She also wore rings on her fingers and long, dangling earrings. She was accompanied by her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, who sported a black shirt, black dress pants, and a dark blue suit coat for the occasion.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian is not shy about showing off her toned physique. The mother of three recently caused controversy online when she posted a very racy photo of herself in a vintage Chanel bikini that barely covered her body.

Some fans slammed Kardashian online for posting the NSFW photo via her Instagram account. Talk show host Wendy Williams even threw shade at Kim, calling the photo a “sad” and “desperate” attempt to take the spotlight off of her husband Kanye West’s recent behavior and political rants.

“People were going off calling her, ‘pathetic, desperate, sad.’ — I agree, agree and agree. This picture is so unnecessary at a time where her husband is losing all his marbles. While he’s losing it, she’s trying to distract with pictures like this… we can’t forget about Kanye, because he’s everywhere, and not in a good way,” Williams told her audience this week during her hot topics segment.

However, Kim seemingly refused to apologize for immortalizing her body in the sexy snapshot.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s fashion choices and personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!