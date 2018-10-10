Rita Ora Stuns In Black Floral Ballgown At AMAs

Rita Ora killed it at the American Music Awards Tuesday night, as her Instagram post showed. The post was a collection of three photos which displayed the smokin’ 27-year-old singer in a gothic-style black floral ballgown from a few different angles.

The star’s dress appeared to be a sort of velvety material and it was a full-length dress, complete with a fitted bodice that extended to just above the knee, where the skirt then billowed outward. The straps of the dress were off-the-shoulder in style, with bunches of material sweeping over the British singer’s biceps. The neckline was a deep, chest-baring V-scoop-neck. Notably, there were seductive slices in the bust of the dress, revealing slivers of tan skin.

Ora’s soft, black-lined eyes complete with feathery lashes matched the soft fuzzy crushed velvet look of the dress perfectly. The star’s eyebrows were filled and arched to perfection in a deep brown. Then, in contrast to all of the soft blacks, Ora’s lips were covered in a matte nude-pink color while her blonde hair was swept into a flawless knotted ponytail, smooth as could be.

Ora’s caption on the post thanked the AMA awards, her “Glam team,” and other supporters.

“Thank you to my Glam team for always turning me OUT and making me feel like a Laaaaaaaddyyyyy,” said Ora.

Rita Ora really did look like a lady at the AMAs, so it’s no wonder she is so thankful for all the help she got with her look. The star also mentioned and thanked the show for her role in announcing the best pop duo/group for the night. Her partner for the announcement was Constance Wu, who Ora thanked in her post as well. Ora’s fans did not hesitate to compliment the star on her sexy look in the comments section.

“You’re a symbol of what a beautiful woman should be,” said one commenter.

“Ma lady rockin that look,” commented another, complete with flame emojis.

In the meantime, Radio.com presented a behind-the-scenes interview with a few stars during the AMAs, including Rita Ora. The stars talked about their predictions and hopefuls for winners throughout the night’s awards.

.@RitaOra and @ConstanceWu are here to present the #AMAs for Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock! pic.twitter.com/n8Y990HnE9 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

“I can’t wait to watch Mariah Carey, that’s all I care about. She’s a legend,” said Ora in anticipation of the night.

Ora and Wu announced the winner of best pop/rock duo/group between the three nominees, Imagine Dragons, Migos, and Maroon 5, at the AMAs. It turned out that Migos ended up being the winner of the round this year.

Ora also took some opportunities to promote her new album, Phoenix, which is now available for pre-order.