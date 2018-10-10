Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Her Backside In Hot White Cropped Tank And Barely There Bikini Bottoms

O'Day's image draws favorable comparisons to Kim Kardashian

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day got a little wet as a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing. The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a cute little swim outfit from the brand Pretty Little Thing.

The “White Hot Lies” singer shared a picture of herself lying on her stomach in a few inches of water. In the image, which she shared with her 888,000 Instagram followers, she’s wearing a tiny ribbed crop top which she paired with daring, barely-there bikini bottoms in a thong style. The pose emphasized O’Day’s ample backside and toned legs. She wore her pink-hued hair loose in beachy waves around her shoulders.

The former Celebrity Apprentice star captioned the image with words that are similar to the lyrics of Cardi B’s song “Be Careful.” The “DJT” singer’s followers appreciated her post, and it wracked up over 12,000 likes in just a few hours.

O’Day’s fans compared her to Kim Kardashian who sports perhaps the world’s most famous behind.

One replied, “For a split second I thought this was Kim K and I’m like dam she’s starting to look like Aubrey. Dope pic.” Another fan drew a similar conclusion. “I thought this was Kim K,” the follower commented.

Currently, O’Day and her newly reunited DK3 bandmates Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard are on tour, which is named “The Universe Is Undefeated.” The group’s next concert stop is on October 19 at City National Grove of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. Fans of the group, which formed on MTV’s Making The Band, are thrilled to see them back together again. Throughout the years, they’ve broken up and gotten together multiple times. Their tour shows feature musical selections from Danity Kane, Dumblonde, and Richard’s solo career, and the response to the group’s concerts has been great.

Yesterday, the Inquisitr reported that the brand model also posted a sensual picture of herself by the ocean as the waves crashed in the background. Currently, O’Day also appears on WE tv’s Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars. She and her ex-boyfriend Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio are on the show ostensibly to work on their relationship. However, given the fact that they broke up in July 2017, it looks like even the reality TV stint didn’t help them repair the problems that plagued their relationship.

Both DelVecchio and O’Day initially felt they could get married and have children together. However, that just wasn’t meant to be, and now some of the drama plays out every Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.