Days After Calling Democrats An ‘Angry Mob,’ Donald Trump Leads Rally In ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant At Feinstein

This week, Donald Trump called Democrats an “angry mob” who were too dangerous to govern.

Just two days later, Trump led a campaign rally in a chant of “lock her up” against a sitting U.S. senator not accused of any crime. The irony of the moment was not lost on Trump’s critics.

The president’s criticism of Democrats came after the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault by a number of women. After an FBI investigation that was criticized by Democrats for being neutered by the White House and unable to look into a number of potential accusers and witnesses, Trump bemoaned that Kavanaugh came under scrutiny and blamed Democrats, the Huffington Post reported.

At a rally in Kansas last week, Trump blamed Democrats for the allegations against Kavanaugh and said they ran a “disgraceful campaign” to “destroy” the judge.

“If you allow the wrong people to get into office, things could change. They could change and they could change fast,” Trump said. “You don’t hand matches to an arsonist and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob ― and that’s what they’ve become. The Democrats have become too extreme and too dangerous to govern.”

At a swearing-in ceremony at the White House for Kavanaugh, Donald Trump publicly apologized to the Supreme Court justice on behalf of the American people.

But just a day later, Trump’s feelings toward angry mobs seem to have changed entirely. At another campaign held in Iowa on Tuesday, Trump took aim at Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein, accusing her without evidence of leaking the original letter from Christine Blasey Ford that details the sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh.

“‘Did you leak the documents?'” Trump said, mocking Feinstein’s denial (via The Hill).

The crowd then broke into a chant of “lock her up,” a favorite of the 2016 campaign when Trump and other campaign officials would lead the chant against Hillary Clinton. Now directed at Feinstein, the chant drew laughter from Donald Trump at Tuesday’s rally.

The remark has drawn immediate criticism, with many calling it irresponsible of Trump to level such charges against a senator, and hypocritical of him to decry Democrats for being an “angry mob” and then lead a chant of “lock her up” a little more than a day later.

Diane Feinstein’s office has responded as well, saying Donald Trump’s accusation against her was “ridiculous and an embarrassment.”