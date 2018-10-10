Maryland Police say charges were dropped for 'insufficient evidence'

Real Housewives of Potomac husband Michael Darby is once again free to shoot along with the rest of the cast on the Bravo show set in a Maryland town just outside of Washington, D.C. Darby, who owns the Australian restaurant Oz in Arlington, was accused of sexual assault by a Bravo cameraman who claimed that Darby groped him during filming.

The Washington Post is reporting that a spokesman for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said that they were dropping the charges against Darby due to insufficient evidence. Mike Rowan, a lawyer for the Darbys, says that the charges were baseless from the beginning.

“There was simply nothing that happened, and nothing here.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is shooting its fourth season, and sources from Bravo and the production company, Truly Original, acknowledge that Darby is free to film again.

People Magazine said that Michael Darby released a statement revealing that he felt vindicated by the Montgomery County Police investigation.

“Our good name and reputation have been upheld through the abandonment of this case by the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s office. It is unfortunate that high-profile people are often sought out as targets, and in this situation, someone tried to take advantage of me.”

Michael Darby is officially in the clear https://t.co/QSuNvxf2rL — Page Six (@PageSix) October 9, 2018

Rowan added that at the time of the alleged “groping,” there were other witnesses who were in the room who saw nothing.

“There were a number of alleged witnesses who said it did not happen. The peace order request by the alleged victim was also denied. There was simply nothing that happened, and nothing here.”

Ramon Korionoff, public affairs director for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, said that the supervisors from Bravo never followed up with the police to give additional information about whatever happened on that day of shooting, and that was the main reason that the case was dismissed.

“The case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence. The complaining witness states there were no witnesses who actually saw the incident, however, that he did inform his supervisors immediately after. He provided several contact numbers for his supervisors, however, no one ever called us back. We called the complaining witness to update him, however, he hasn’t returned our call.”

The Bravo cameraman, who is named Orville Palmer, filed a complaint against Michael Darby after a day of shooting the show in Georgetown, which is in Washington, D.C., so it’s unclear why charges were initially filed in Montgomery County.

Michael Darby’s wife, Ashley, made it clear that she was backing her husband in the matter.