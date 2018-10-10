Here’s Trump’s Response To The Climate Change Report

A report released by an international panel of scientists says that climate change has to be addressed this moment. Donald Trump’s response is classic.

Donald Trump did not respond when asked whether or not the U.S. government will accept the findings of a new report that contains some dire warning about global warming. However, he did say, “I want to look at who drew it,” according to ABC News.

The report was compiled by a panel of 91 scientists, and it is pretty grim. In short, the world must reduce its carbon emissions by a vast amount within the next 12 years. If this does not happen, the effects of climate change will be irreversible.

“It was given to me. And I want to look at who drew it. You know, which group drew it. I can give you reports that are fabulous, and I can give you reports that aren’t so good. But I will be looking at it, absolutely,” Trump said of the climate change report.

“Who drew it” is the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a group which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 along with Al Gore. The prize was awarded because of their efforts to educate people about the effects of climate change.

The 91 scientists are from 40 countries. To create the report, the scientists used more than 6,000 references. The report includes more than 42,000 comments from various experts and governments around the globe. And everything the report says calls for drastic and immediate action.

On Monday, the EPA responded to the report with the following statement: “We appreciate the hard work of the scientists and experts, many from the United States, who developed this report under considerable time pressure…governments do not formally endorse specific findings presented by the authors.”

The report calls for “unprecedented changes in all aspects of society.” If changes are not made by 2030, CNN reports, the world will be besieged be wildfires, extreme drought, flooding, and food shortages. Hundreds of millions of people will feel the effects

The Trump administration recently released a report on global warming of its own. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Earth a veritable expiration date of 2100, but found that moving away from fossil fuels is “not currently technologically feasible or economically feasible,” as reported by the Inquisitr.

Experts say that global warming can create more fearsome storms, such as the hurricane headed to Florida this week. This year, Europe has suffered a massive drought that has seen rivers and lakes at stunning lows. And if the new report is to be believed, things are only going to get worse.