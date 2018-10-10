Kourtney Kardashian & Luka Sabbat’s Relationship Is Not Serious, Per ‘People’

Kourtney Kardashian and new boyfriend Luka Sabbat have been seen out together multiple times over the past month, but that doesn’t mean that things are getting serious for them. In fact, the couple are said to be taking things slow.

According to an October 9 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat are just having fun. Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not heavily involved with the 20-year-old model, and that things are not serious between them.

“It’s nothing serious right now. It makes her feel good to have these hot, young guys who are interested in her,” the insider dished.

The source goes on to say that Sabbat is good friends with Kardashian’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, and that everyone in their friend group was nudging him to pursue something with Kourt, so he went along with it.

“Luka is also good friends with Kendall. He’s young and is going with the flow. If everyone’s saying, ‘Hang out with Kourtney,’ he’s going to hang out with her,” the insider added of Sabbat and Kardashian’s casual relationship.

As many fans know, Kourtney Kardashian split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, back in August. She reportedly began seeing Luka Sabbat in early September, and has also been spotted spending time with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with, is said to be jealous of her relationship with Luka.

Disick, who is the father of Kardashian’s kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, is currently dating model Sofia Richie, 20, but can’t help but feel a bit jealous of his ex-girlfriend’s love life.

However, sources tell Hollywood Life that Scott doesn’t feel threatened by the fact that Kourtney is dating a new man, or that he is so much younger than she is.

An insider reveals that Disick believes the men Kardashian has been dating are simply distractions to make her feel “empowered,” and that he doesn’t see them as a potential step-father for his children.

“Scott thinks they are just boy toys to her and could never take any of them seriously as a potential stepdad to their kids. It would take a very special guy to step into that role and Scott knows Kourtney so well that he doesn’t see that happening anytime soon with the guys she has been dating,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!