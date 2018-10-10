Protesters Swarm Supreme Court Steps For Kavanaugh’s First Day

The protesters marched up the steps of the Supreme Court and pounded on the heavy bronze doors. This was the welcome Brett Kavanaugh received for his first day on the job.

After a private swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, Brett Kavanaugh quickly prepared his new judge chambers and assembled a staff to assist him in his new position. A more public, ceremonial swearing-in was held Monday.

On Tuesday, Kavanaugh sat on the bench for the first time as a member of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land. The Supreme Court is responsible for landmark rulings that have affected the nation throughout history. Tuesday marked chapter 1 of Kavanaugh’s history as a Supreme Court justice.

CBS News reports that Kavanaugh arrived at the court just before 8:30 a.m. with an entourage of three black SUVs. Protesters were there to greet him.

EARLIER: A small group of protesters gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court as Justice Kavanaugh begins his first day on the high court. pic.twitter.com/CSf4JfPNbz — The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2018

The day started with protesters screaming outside the Supreme Court building itself, but this did not seem to faze Brett Kavanaugh, CNN reports. He was seemingly relaxed, and wasted no time in speaking before the court.

Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy sat in the front row to watch the proceedings. Kavanaugh previously clerked for Kennedy, and took over Kennedy’s seat. Also present was Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters, who sat in the friends and family section of the court.

It’s just the first day of presumably many that Kavanaugh will have as a member of the Supreme Court. His seat is on the far right of the bench, and this has nothing to do with politics. Traditionally, this is the seat reserved for the most junior member of the court.

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation happened swiftly on the heels of the finalization of the FBI report that delved into the sexual assault allegations made against him by Christine Blasey Ford. She publicly testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on this issue, alleging that Kavanaugh attempted to force sex upon her when they both were teenagers attending the same party.

The contents of the FBI report were not made public, and were shared with only the Senate before it was placed in a locked safe. The FBI background check of Kavanaugh did not include interviews with either of the two other women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, nor any of the witnesses they may have produced.

Kavanaugh has already made history as a Supreme Court justice by appointing an all-female team of law clerks to serve him. Four of the clerks are already working for him. Another 6 clerks will be joining him from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the court by a 50-48 vote.