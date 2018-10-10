Pregnant Pippa Middleton’s Baby Bump On Full Display Just Days Ahead Of First Child’s Due Date

A very pregnant Pippa Middleton was just spotted out shopping and running errands in London a matter of days before her first child is due to arrive. Pippa, the sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, did some solo grocery shopping while sporting a casual, comfortable look.

The Daily Mail notes that Pippa Middleton wore a polka dot maxi dress and white sneakers as she ran errands in London on Tuesday. Middleton, 35, also wore oversized sunglasses that helped her stay somewhat incognito and she wore a long magenta cardigan sweater over her black dress with white polka dots.

Pippa was carrying a couple of bags of groceries and had an oversized tote bag slung over her shoulder. Middleton also donned simple gold earrings, a gold bangle bracelet, and her gorgeous wedding ring.

Middleton may have looked casual and comfortable as she ran errands, but she admits via her blogging for Waitrose that she’s been feeling a bit uncomfortable in this final month of her pregnancy. She acknowledges that reality has set in and she has turned to walking, meditation, and stretching to help her prepare for her baby’s birth and to keep her feeling clear-headed.

ET Online shared another peek at pregnant Pippa’s baby bump, as Middleton was spotted in London on Sunday as well. In this sighting, she was wearing a drop-waist pleated dress that was a patterned purple and she was wearing white sneakers during this outing as well. Duchess Kate’s sister has seemingly found the perfect blend of beautiful yet comfortable fashion to wear throughout her pregnancy and it certainly seems to suit her.

While Pippa and her husband James apparently don’t want to know the gender of their baby ahead of time, they have reportedly gotten everything else in place. The couple’s first child will be born at Lindo Wing in St. Mary’s Hospital, the same place where Duchess Kate gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Pippa and James were recently spotted there visiting and it is said to be located quite close to their home in Chelsea.

It sounds as if the arrival of James Matthews and Pippa Middleton’s baby could come any day now and people can’t wait to share in the couple’s joy. There’s already plenty of speculation regarding what the baby’s name will be, and while this won’t be a production quite like what happens with Duchess Kate and her family, people are excited for the child’s arrival nonetheless.