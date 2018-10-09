Tamra Judge Reveals Who She Wants To Return To ‘RHOC’ And Who She Wants To See Leave The Show

Out with the new, and in with the old? Perhaps, if Tamra Judge has her way!

Recently, the OG of the OC sat down for an interview with Us Weekly, where she revealed a few of her wishes for next season of the Real Housewives of Orange County. For starters, there is one member of the cast that Judge thinks should get the boot next season. While she didn’t specifically name names, Tamra did allude to the fact that she would choose Emily Simpson to be kicked off the show if she had her choice.

“Maybe somebody that likes diamonds and things. When you come from humble beginnings, you count your blessings … one diamond at a time,” she said, referring to Simpson’s tagline in the opening of the show.

Judge explained more why she is not too fond of Emily, saying that it wasn’t something that happened on the show. Specifically, it was more what happened behind the scenes of the show.

“I think the issue with me, it’s not so much what happened on the show, it was a lot of the things that she was doing behind our backs. A little sneaky. Outside of the show, just things that I’ve heard, things that she’s done. Her sister’s out there tweeting horrible things about me and [my husband] Eddie.”

“I mean, I want to love Emily, she’s always nice to my face, but it’s even worse when someone’s so nice to your face then you’re hearing all these things are going on,” she continued. “You’re like, ‘Whoa, really?’ You call me, you text me, you tell me you love me. You’re friends with me, but then … It is what it is.”

So if Emily is out for next season, then who does Tamra want back in? If the mother of three could pick a former cast-mate to return to the show, she said that she would choose Heather “Fancy Pants” Dubrow.

“I think she should come back next year,” the 51-year-old said before revealing that they still keep in touch and talk from time to time.

As fans will recall, Heather joined the cast of the show in Season 7 and stayed aboard for five seasons before choosing to leave on her own terms. Currently, Dubrow has a podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World, and her husband Terry Dubrow appears on the E! show Botched alongside former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dr. Paul Nassif.

It remains to be seen if Emily will be canned from the next season of the show and Heather will rejoin the cast, but it seems as though Tamra would love to see something like that happen.

For now, fans can catch the current season of the Real Housewives of Orange County on Mondays on Bravo.