Kourtney Kardashian Looks Exactly The Same In Rare Throwback Bikini Photo

Kourtney Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday to post an old throwback snapshot of herself as a teenager. Kourt shared the rare photo of her younger years with her near 68 million fans on Instagram.

According to an October 9 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian is seen in the throwback photo wearing a black and white striped bikini as she dons short hair, small earrings, and a glossy pink lip as she stands on a balcony with palm trees in the background.

The oldest Kardashian sister is extremely tan in the photo, where she reveals she is just 14-years-old, and fans can’t seem to get over how much Kourtney still looks like her younger self now that she is 39-years-old.

In the comment section fans couldn’t help but comment on how Kourt still looks exactly the same as she did in her teenage years. Even her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented on her sister’s seemingly ageless appearance.

“Why do you look the exact same?? Do you age at all????” Khloe commented on the photo, and many fans agreed with her.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has previously posted a photo of herself, also wearing a bikini from the same vacation, in the same location. In Kim’s photo she dons a white two piece bathing suit, and also has short hair that falls at the base of her neck.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian seems to be taking a page out of her sister Kim Kardashian’s book by posting the throwback picture.

Recently, Kim has posted a series of rare photos from her childhood via Instagram, including a photo of her from when she was 13-years-old in the 1990s. Kim is seen holding a pager, and rocking ripped jeans, a dark lip, and a black choker, in the photo which gives off total ’90s vibes.

In another picture, Kim has short hair that she wears back in a sunflower clip, and claims that when she was in the 8th grade actress Drew Barrymore was her “everything.”

Kardashian posted another throwback of herself from her 7th grade year where she sported a very Clueless-inspired look with a black skirt and oversized blazer with white trim, and a berry lip, which she called her “go to” makeup look for that time in her life.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family’s personal lives when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!