Watch Sri Lanka Vs. England Cricket 1st ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

Sri Lanka hope to bounce back from a disastrous Asia Cup performance to shock world top-ranked England in their first ODI cricket match on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka barely showed up to the Asia Cup competition, bowing out with two quick losses at the group stage before eventual champion India had even played a single game, as Indian Express reported.

But England have not played abroad since March, other than a single match in Scotland, when they took a five-match ODI series in New Zealand, 3-2, as the BBC reported. But the Three Lions have not won a one-day match in Dambulla, site of the opening match, in four years.

Nonetheless, England enter the series as heavy favorites — a position that wicketkeeper Jos Buttler says that he and his teammates enjoy, according to the BBC.

“I think the guys enjoy the pressure of being the number one side and people wanting to beat us,” the 28-year-old England vice-captain who will record his 100th ODI innings on Wednesday said. “We like being favorites, it means we’re doing something right.”

Off-spinner and all-rounder Moeen Ali is expected to play key role for England in the Sri Lanka conditions. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

All-rounder Moeen Ali is also expected to play a major role for England, with his off-spin bowling which appears suited to the Sri Lanka pitch conditions, according to ESPN CricInfo.

“It’s always nice to tour somewhere where you think you’re going to play a big role. It does give you that extra bit more,” Ali said. “It’s never a guarantee that you’re going to go well. I’ve had that experience as well, going to India and stuff. You’ve got to stay calm about it — can’t get too far ahead.”

Watch a preview of the first one-day international match in the Sri Lanka vs. England series in the video below, courtesy of The Papare.

