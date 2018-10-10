Jenelle Evans Fumes At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Kailyn Lowry On Instagram: ‘You Don’t Have The Life You Want’

Jenelle Evans is furious with Kailyn Lowry. Read her scathing Instagram message.

Jenelle Evans lashed out against her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry on Instagram this week after seeing that Lowry had said something about her and her family.

“Damn Kail when the f**k you going to stop writing about me and my family?” Evans asked in an Instagram story.

Evans then suggested she would soon retaliate against her.

“Don’t get mad when the same happens to you,” she warned.

In response to Evans’ potential social media threat, Lowry spoke to Radar Online.

“I’m flattered she’s so bothered by me. I’m kidding. She’s gotta calm down. Out of everyone she’s only bothered by me and I’m not even writing about her,” she explained.

According to Lowry, Evans only makes a big deal about her when there’s been a much bigger issue lying beneath the surface. So, while Evans may be suggesting she is upset about recent comments Lowry has made against her, Lowry believes there is much more to the story.

During a separate rant against Lowry on Facebook, Evans suggested the mother of three reconnect with her mother, Suzi, who Lowry’s been estranged from for the past several years.

“I really hope you’re reconnecting with your mom because you f**king need it,” she wrote.

Evans went on to say that Lowry needs someone to love her so that she can stop fantasizing about the lives of others and putting others down.

“You don’t have the life you want. Sorry. Hope you find some peace and happiness,” she added.

Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry have been feuding with one another for the past several years. Meanwhile, Lowry remains close to their other Teen Mom 2 co-stars, including Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska,

As for Briana DeJesus, she is closer to Evans, not that she had much of a choice. As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, DeJesus got on the bad side of Lowry when she began a months-long relationship with her former husband, Javi Marroquin.

Lowry and Marroquin were married for three and a half years and share one child, 4-year-old Lincoln. So, when DeJesus began dating Marroquin after being added to the show’s cast, a number of people, including her co-stars, questioned her motives. Then, months later, amid claims of getting back with her ex-boyfriend, DeJesus and Marroquin split.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and their co-stars, don’t miss the return of Teen Mom 2 later this year or early next year.