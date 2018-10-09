Brett Kavanaugh Website Becomes Home For Sexual Assault Victim Resources

The new website BrettKavanaugh.com is directing visitors to resources for sexual assault victims, just days after Kavanaugh was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, surviving allegations of sexual misconduct by several women, according the website Law & Crime.

The judicial reform group Fix The Court put up the website, noted Law & Crime, which apparently seeks to capitalize on the Kavanaugh controversy that slowed the former appeals court judge’s rise to the highest court in the land.

“We Believe Survivors” is written in large letters across the top of the website.

Before the confirmation vote, several women charged Kavanaugh with sexual misconduct dating back to his days in high school. In a special Senate Judiciary Committee hearing two weeks ago, Kavanaugh faced off against one of his accusers, college professor Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford had charged that Kavanaugh tried to rape her while at a house party when both were teenagers. Julie Swetnick, who knew the judge when he was in high school, and Deborah Ramirez, who attended Yale with him, also charged him with sexual misconduct.

Kavanaugh denied all the charges, and after the FBI completed a nearly week-long supplemental background check, he was approved by the Senate 50-48. He took is place on the Supreme Court bench Tuesday.

“The start of Brett Kavanaugh’s tenure on the Supreme Court may look like a victory for one interest group or another,” the BrettKavanaugh.com website stated. “But, more importantly, it is putting a national focus on the issue of sexual assault – and how we as a country can and should do more to prevent it and to support those who have experienced it.”

Protesters gather to demonstrate against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Union Square on Oct. 6 in New York City. Yana Paskova / Getty Images

“This past month, thousands of survivors came forward to tell their stories. We applaud your bravery. We believe you,” the statement continued.

The website provided links to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, the End Rape on Campus organization, and Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. The Fix the Court link was provided at the bottom of BrettKavanaugh.com.

Fix the Court Executive Director Gabe Roth said in a statement that he purchased numerous domain names three years ago in anticipation of the Republican victory in the White House in 2016 and possible conservative candidates to the Supreme Court.

He said it was then where he purchased Kavanaugh’s name. Roth said the website will now serve as a landing page for those searching for resources if they are sexually assaulted.

“I believe Dr. Ford. I believe Prof. (Anita) Hill,” Roth said, referring to the woman who testified against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in his confirmation hearing in 1991. “I also believe that asking for forgiveness is a sign of maturity and strength, not weakness.