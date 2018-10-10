Trump Says Hillary Clinton’s Criticism Of Kavanaugh’s Swearing-In Shows Why She Couldn’t Beat Him

President Trump has fired back at Hillary Clinton over her criticism of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s swearing-in ceremony, telling the press on Tuesday, October 9, that his Democratic foe’s view of the occasion as troubling exemplifies why the 2016 presidential election was destined to slip away from her.

The president spent much of the day ready to answer questions on United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s letter announcing her resignation from the U.N. assignment via the Washington Post. When asked about Clinton’s remarks on the celebratory ambiance that filled the East Room of the White House the evening prior, Trump appeared just as prepared to unleash the kind of response that has resonated with the most anti-Clinton elements of the MAGA base since his ascension to the Oval Office.

“I guess that’s why she lost. She doesn’t get it,” a video that the Daily Mail has published to show the president’s Q&A with reporters shows him stating. “She never did. I knew that a long time ago. Hillary never got it. That’s why she lost.”

Clinton is undoubtedly the most notable figure to have voiced condemnation over the choice of President Trump and Republican lawmakers to use the juncture to applaud Kavanaugh for overcoming the allegations of sexual assault that were leveled against him during his confirmation process. Before getting around to the 53-year-old judge’s career accomplishments and his thoughts on how he might do in serving the nation throughout the lifetime of his seat on the nation’s highest court, the president went right into blasting Christine Blasey Ford’s defenders for launching what he called a “campaign of personal destruction” against his nominee.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump said after a lengthy standing ovation for Kavanaugh settled down to silence. He’d then go on to warn against the normalization of presuming the guilt of suspects who haven’t had their day in court, before asserting that Kavanaugh has prevailed in spite of facing such assumptions. “You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent,” The Guardian quotes Trump as having stated.

To Clinton’s determination, the ceremony was entirely too politicized for the swearing-in of a citizen whose job at its very foundation depends on neutrality. “What was done last night in the White House was a political rally. It further undermined the image and integrity of the court. That troubles me greatly,” Clinton told CNN‘s Christiane Amanpour.