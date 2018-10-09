Vicki Gunvalson Desperate To Get Married To Steve Lodge, Wants Wedding Televised Per ‘Radar Online’

It’s no secret that Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is desperate to get married.

As fans have seen during the current season of the hit Bravo show, Vicki has made it very clear that she wants to walk down the aisle with current boyfriend Steve Lodge sooner rather than later. According to Radar Online, Gunvalson wants her wedding to air next season on the show so that viewers are able to enjoy the nuptials just as much as she will.

And during last night’s episode of the show, Vicki basically gave Steve an ultimatum, saying that she doesn’t just want to “date” him forever, she wants a future with him.

“I would like to be married. I told you right out of the gate. There has to be an end goal. If not, I am going to carry on,” she said.

A source close to Gunvalson says that Vicki has made it very clear that it’s her way or the highway when it comes to getting married, even though Steve doesn’t think that they’re ready to take the jump quite yet.

“Vicki has done everything she can to get Steve to propose to her, and she thinks that it is going to happen because she is really leaving him with no other choice.”

“Steve thinks that everything is fine the way that it is and wants to test the waters more because the two of them do not always see eye-to-eye, but Vicki is demanding they tie the knot,” the source continued.

According to Kelly Dodd, Vicki’s close friend and cast-mate, the pair will only tie the knot if Vicki pays for the ring herself. Not only that, but Dodd also claimed that Vicki will also have to pay for and plan the wedding herself and then, maybe Lodge would agree to marry her.

But Kelly is not the only one of Vicki’s friends who feel like she is being a little pushy when it comes to getting married. According to the same source, many of Gunvalson’s friends think that she is being way to pushy when it comes to walking down the aisle in such a hurry.

“Vicki’s friends all think that it is kind of pathetic the way that she is trying to pressure him into marriage, not just Kelly.”

Yesterday, the Inquisitr shared that many of Gunvalson’s followers were suspicious that she and her beau may have already tied the knot, according to a series of photos posted to her Instagram story last Friday. In the photos, Vicki, Steve, and his mom hung out at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu and many speculated that it was because they were secretly tying the knot.

However, it was later revealed that they were actually there to watch Steve’s nephew get married. Sorry Vicki.