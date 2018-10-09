‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Phyllis Blames Sharon For Threatening Letter

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 10, bring significant shocks to Genoa City as more cryptic letters get opened, Noah leaves town, and Nick finds way more than he bargained for.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) butts heads with Sharon (Sharon Case), according to She Knows Soaps. Phyllis thinks Sharon goes way too far when Phyllis receives a vaguely threatening note. The Inquisitr‘s Y&R recap shows that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) received the exact same letter recently. Of course, Phyllis believes that Sharon is behind it to get back at Phyllis for sleeping with Nick (Joshua Morrow). After all, their night of passion led Sharon to dump Nick at the altar during their third wedding, and surely Sharon is out for revenge.

Of course, the scarier option is that somebody else knows what they did to J.T. and the fact that Sharon receives the same cryptic letter that says “I know what you did and I’m going to make you pay” makes the entire thing more worrisome. Now all four women have the message, but who sent it and who is out to get them? It could be Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) trying to scare them, but with him working with Sharon and living over Crimson Lights, it seems like he already has enough insight into the women without having to result to scare tactics.

Speaking of Crimson Lights, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) gets a warning from Noah (Robert Adamson) when he stops by. The former lovers discuss the whole situation with Tessa and Noah’s sister, Mariah (Camryn Grimes). At this point, Noah is over the fact that Tessa cheated on him with Mariah. However, he does warn his former girlfriend to do right by his sister, and Tessa agrees. Unfortunately, Noah is on his way out of Genoa City after his parents’ failed wedding, so it could be a while before he’s around to make sure Tessa makes good on her promise.

Finally, Nick goes to extremes in an effort to try to win Sharon back. He knows she’s devastated over the details of his and Phyllis’ tryst, but he’s not ready to give up on what they nearly had just two days before when Sharon dumped him in front of God and their family and friends. Even though Summer (Hunter King) urged Nick to get back with her mother, Phyllis, and the fact that Noah told Nick he should just be friends with Sharon, he’s hellbent on finding her and making things work. Unfortunately for Nick that leads to him finding Sharon and Rey covered in whipped cream after having dinner together. Oops!