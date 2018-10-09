Serena Williams Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Olympia And It’s Just Too Cute

Tennis great Serena Williams may have faced a lot of court-related drama in recent months, but it looks like her day-to-day life with daughter Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian is going great. Serena and Alexis welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia a little more than a year ago and fans love to follow Williams’ Instagram page for updates on the tike.

This week, Serena Williams hit a massive milestone on her Instagram page and she used that opportunity to share an adorable photo of her daughter. The tennis icon now has 10 million followers on the social media page and she thanked all of them in this recent post.

Serena and her daughter are playing in the sandbox in this photo and Olympia is seen wearing an adorable onesie. This is one well-dressed toddler, naturally, and fans are surely going to snatch up this latest piece. While there do seem to be a few different versions of this piece available online, BET notes that this one with the faux leather detailing on the shoulders like what Serena’s daughter is wearing appears to be available from PetitFash.

Williams is clearly one proud mama and in this particular photo, she’s grinning in the background as Olympia plays in the sand. The post snagged more than 570,000 likes in about a day, along with more than 4,500 comments. Those who were commenting frequently noted how inspirational the tennis champion is and wrote about how much they love both Serena and Olympia. More than a few also commented on her gorgeous natural hair.

Olympia has an Instagram page of her own, and that page has nearly 500,000 followers. Those who follow the tot’s page get to see lots of adorable photos of Olympia, and fans know that the little one’s doll “Qai Qai” makes frequent appearances. Qai Qai even has her own legitimate Instagram page too, with an impressive 32,000 followers.

As People notes, little Olympia loves her Qai Qai, but Serena has admittedly taken on many of the duties of taking care of the beloved family member. A recent Instagram Story showed Williams cradling the doll and seemingly getting a kick out of it as Olympia took care of business across the room.

Serena Williams has been open about the challenges she’s faced in trying to balance her career with being a new mother and she frequently shares posts on social media that support and inspire others who are struggling. While she’s still very much a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court, her fans love to see her embracing this softer side of her as well and people can’t get enough of little Alexis Olympia.