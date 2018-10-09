Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Enjoy Relaxing Dinner Date Night Together

OK! Magazine reports that Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a relaxing dinner date night together on Monday evening. The couple apparently dined together in Hollywood at Italian restaurant Osteria Mozza. Photos captured of the couple leaving the restaurant show that they were dressed nicely for the occasion. JLo wore a black, full coverage sweater outfit with fur trim while Rodriguez wore a simple yet classy button-down shirt and dress pants.

One photo shows the couple looking down, but holding hands, seemingly stressed from the surrounding photographers. Another photo shows Rodriguez exiting the doorway and blocking Lopez with his body, as though he is shielding her from the photographers. Former New York Yankee player Rodriguez is 43-years-old while Jennifer Lopez is 49. “A-Rod” has two daughters, Ella and Natasha, while JLo has twin children Maximillian and Emme from her relationship with Marc Anthony.

After the two celebrities have had a busy year, they deserve a date night together. In September, People reported that JLo missed her boyfriend after just one day apart. The singer shared an Instagram photo of her boyfriend and captioned it saying that she missed him already.

“One day apart and already missing this one…”

Fans jumped into Lopez’s post’s comments with support and admiration for the singer and her boyfriend.

“This is so sweet @jlo one day I will have a beau that will feel this way for me,” said one commenter.

While some commenters apparently had not-so-nice words to say about the couple, others jumped to JLo’s defense.

“Obviously you two are perfect for each other,” said one supporter.

Cutely enough, Rodriguez also posted a photo of his girlfriend Lopez on Instagram a day earlier as he wished everyone a happy Labor Day weekend. In the photo (below), Lopez looks up at the sun with shades covering her eyes and a big grin on her face. The singer/dancer sports skin-tight workout pants and a workout bra that reveals perfectly sculpted abs which are unbelievable for a 49-year-old. JLo appears to be in her element as her body looks relaxed and she holds a large mug of coffee or tea in her hand.

Fans also burst out with support for Lopez’s perfect body, especially at her age.

“How can she be almost 50!” exclaimed one commenter, followed by a confused-looking emoji.

“Macho..Put a ring on it already,” said another Instagram user.

JLo is just finishing up her residency show, All I Have, in Las Vegas after three years. Rodriguez recently shared yet another Instagram post congratulating the artist for her success, pictured below.