Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of ‘Batwoman’ Ruby Rose On Instagram

Ruby Rose has suited up as Batwoman, but that’s just one of the many amazing looks for this real-life superstar. TV fans recently got a first look at the 32-year-old Australian model and actress in her Colleen Atwood-designed Batwoman suit as she gets set to make her debut as one of DC Comics’ first openly gay characters on the CW’s “Elseworlds,” which will take place over three nights in December on Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, per Entertainment Weekly.

If Rose’s character makes a big enough splash, Arrow-verse showrunner Greg Berlanti wants to create a stand-alone series revolving around Batwoman. That means Rose could soon be the lead of the first live-action TV series focused on an LGBT superhero.

When her casting as Batwoman was first announced, Rose posted to Instagram to describe the role as a “childhood dream” come true, revealing she would have”died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on TV and felt alone and different.”

The actress, whose past roles include characters in Orange Is the New Black and The Meg, was also recently announced as “the most dangerous celebrity on the internet” because searches for her name were the most likely to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware, according to CBS News. Indeed, Rose got a boost of online interest when she was named to play Batwoman on the CW — and it’s not hard to see why.

Ruby Rose makes her debut as the CW’s Batwoman on December 9.