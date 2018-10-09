Donald Trump Says Ivanka Would Be ‘Dynamite’ As UN Ambassador

President Donald Trump told reporters that he feels his daughter Ivanka would be an excellent choice to replace Nikki Haley as the UN ambassador.

Ivanka Trump, a White House advisor and first daughter, is on the short list of potential names to replace the departing Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations according to CNN.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Nikki Haley has resigned as the United States ambassador to the U.N. effective at the end of 2018.

The president was quick to throw out his favorite daughter’s name as a potential replacement, telling reporters he felt she would make a “dynamite” ambassador.

“I think Ivanka would be incredible,” Trump told reporters as he prepared to leave for an Iowa campaign rally.

“I’m not sure I’d use her because I’d be accused of nepotism even though I’m not sure there’s anyone more competent in the world, but that’s OK. But we are looking at numerous people. It is interesting,” he continued.

Haley and Ivanka have been publicly friendly before, trading favorable comments.

“Ivanka has just been a great friend,” Haley told reporters.

Ivanka returned the praise to Haley in an Instagram post of Haley, her husband, and herself in the Oval Office.

“Ambassador Haley has served America with dignity + distinction. She is a bold reformer and has been an unwavering champion of truth, principled realism and integrity within the United Nations. Jared and I are grateful for her friendship — a true blessing in our lives!” Ivanka wrote.

“I do think she may have some interest in a role like this that would truly put her on the world stage and put her focus on some more of the global issues where she may be able to have some success,” CNN anchor Poppy Harlow said of Ivanka on Tuesday, as quoted by the Washington Examiner.

"I've heard a lot of names. I've heard Ivanka. … There's nothing to do with nepotism, but I want to tell you, the people that know, know that Ivanka would be dynamite." -Trump on speculation about who would replace Nikki Haley as US Ambassador to the UN https://t.co/7r2AuzgSLo pic.twitter.com/c0IS2V4D39 — CNN (@CNN) October 9, 2018

Ivanka herself further fueled internet speculation by following eight accounts linked to the United States Defense Department or to national security issues, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Some of those accounts Ivanka followed were DARPA — the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, responsible for developing cutting-edge military technology — and Stars and Stripes, the official newspaper of the U.S. Armed Forces. She also followed the Navy SEALs official account.

Ivanka herself put an end to the speculation online, however, tweeting that the replacement for Haley “will not be me.”

It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 9, 2018

With Ivanka seemingly out of the running for the role, despite her father’s opinion that she’s a great choice, the list becomes a bit more narrow, with names like New York Representative Peter King, former New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte, former United States UN spokesman Richard Grenell, and former Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell now talked about among the frontrunners according to the Inquisitr.