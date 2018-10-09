Krystal Nielson Flaunts Off Bikini Body As ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Does Sexy Photo Shoot

Krystal Nielson’s bikini body is always on point, and her fans from Bachelor in Paradise are always buzzing about how amazing she looks. Even with her new engagement to BIP fiance Chris Randone — which has included plenty of travel, eating out, and cozy couple’s outings — Krystal is staying in amazing shape and never hesitates to showcase the results of all of her hard work via her social media pages. Now, in a new video, she shares some new sizzling shots.

Nielson posted a video to her Instagram page that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a recent photo shoot that she did. The fitness and wellness coach worked with San Diego photographer Jim Sloan to take a variety of shots in a gorgeous beach setting — and it sounds as if these may play into some upcoming projects that the Bachelor in Paradise star has in the works.

Sloan shared one of the shots that he took of Krystal via his Instagram page, and the Bachelor in Paradise star is rocking a red bikini in this one. One shot included in the video shows Nielson in workout wear on the beach, while another features a low-cut red bathing suit that gives a hint of her cleavage and athletic body. A third look showcases a casual outfit with denim shorts complete with a sexy white off-the-shoulder blouse. Of course, there are several different bikinis worn by Nielson throughout the shoot.

It doesn’t look like Krystal was wearing her engagement ring from Bachelor in Paradise fiance Chris in this video. However, there is no need for “Glitter Goose” fans to worry. Chris and Krystal are still very much together, and it may be that this shoot is from a while ago — or that they simply chose not to have her wear the ring during the session.

Chris and Krystal have been inseparable since being able to go public with their engagement. The Bachelor in Paradise stars spent quite a bit of time together initially in California, where Nielson lives, but they have also hit Florida for some time in his neck of the woods. The Bachelor in Paradise cast members also had a fun getaway recently with pals Angela Amezcua and Clay Harbor, the Inquisitr details — franchise veterans who are also a hot new “Bachelor Nation” couple.

What about wedding plans? According to the Inquisitr, Krystal and Chris have said that while they are absolutely getting married, they aren’t rushing into wedding plans. They hope to make a firm decision on where they’ll put down roots this fall and take things from there. Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone may have seemed like a rather unlikely couple at first, but the Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds seem truly infatuated with one another. They appear ready to tackle the world together, and fans think that they make a fantastic couple.