Megan Fox Stuns With New ‘Vampire’ Look As Fans Accuse Her Of Having Plastic Surgery

Megan Fox stunned fans this week when she posted a brand new photo of herself to Instagram, and she looked a bit different.

According to an October 9 report by the Daily Mail, Megan Fox took to social media on Monday to post a selfie as she tried out a brand new vampire makeup look.

The actress called the look “vampire glam,” as she added some blush to her porcelain-colored skin, along with a dark, red lip color, and shimmering eyeshadow. Fox framed her eyes with black liner, and wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle in loose waves.

However, some fans couldn’t get over how smooth Megan’s skin looked, and began to accuse her of having Botox and/or plastic surgery to achieve the look. One fan even begged the star to stay away from plastic surgery, claiming that she didn’t need it.

As some fans may remember, Fox spoke out about her thoughts on plastic surgery, as well as the rumors that she may have had her lips altered, back in 2010 during an interview.

The Transformers actress claimed that her lips were completely untouched, and that she believed if someone wanted to go under the knife to alter their appearance, they should first talk to a therapist to figure out why they had those feelings.

“I will say for people who question the authenticity of my lips, you can clearly see that my lips are my lips,” Megan Fox previously stated, adding that she “would encourage anyone [who wants plastic surgery] to first speak with a therapist, to try and figure out where this want comes from, because a lot of times it’s not related to your teeth or your nose or your chin — the surgery is not going to alleviate that insecurity for you.”

Perhaps Megan Fox is trying out a new look to keep things interesting with her husband, actor Brian Austin Green. People Magazine reports that the couple had previously split and were on the brink of divorce back in 2015 after five years of marriage and two children, Noah and Bodhi. Soon after their split the couple announced that they were having a third child together, Journey, and reconciled the following year.

Since that time the couple have talked about possibly having another child together in hopes of having a little girl. However, Green, who also has an older child from a previous relationship, says he doesn’t know if he could handle being the father of five boys.