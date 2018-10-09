CBS Reveals ‘The Young And The Restless’ Ratings Surprise!

While the numbers show lower ratings for The Young and the Restless over the past few months, CBS announced a pleasant surprise for the show that depicts life in fictional Genoa City.

For decades now, Y&R has been the number one rated CBS Daytime show, and today CBS took to Twitter to share the details of a ratings jump for the Mal Young helmed sudser. The scores for Y&R’s sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful were also higher than they had been lately. The network tweeted, “#CBSRatingsNews: #CBSDaytime dramas #YR posts over 4 million viewers – largest audience in over a month, while #BoldAndBeautiful hit a six-week high. @CBSDaytime.”

Inquisitr’s recaps show that last week Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) were supposed to get married. The show’s costume department created a beautiful new gown for the couple’s third wedding complete with imported Chantilly lace from France. Even Nick and Sharon’s son Noah (Robert Adamson) returned to Genoa City for the blessed event.

Despite Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) worry that her parents would somehow mess things up again with their relationship, both Nick and Sharon remained determined to start a fresh new life together complete with a new house, which admittedly Sharon was less than thrilled about.

Today on #YR, Sharon faces the truth and Billy reacts to Phyllis' secret. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/52oYHkQlxK pic.twitter.com/TIXzFmb4Oq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 5, 2018

However, at the 11th hour, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) told Sharon about Nick and Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) night of passion, and while Sharon insisted the wedding would go on when she arrived and walked down the aisle to Nick, she was anything but a blushing bride. In front of God and everyone, Sharon aired the dirty laundry and dumped Nick at the altar. Poor Faith saw it coming a mile away, but that didn’t make her devastation any less challenging to handle.

Then, Billy dumped his new fiancee Phyllis (oh yeah, he’d asked her to marry him at the wedding, and she’d accepted), slept with Phyllis and Nick’s daughter Summer (Hunter King), and left without so much as a note goodbye to check into rehab. Check and mate — Billy got his revenge in one fell swoop.

Weddings are always big draws on soap operas, and Nick and Sharon’s certainly brought in the audience. Plus, the twisted storyline ended up keeping them there to watch the slow-moving train crash nightmare scenario. Now, The Young and the Restless will head into November on a high note with some positive ratings news, and the storylines should heat up to entice even more viewers.