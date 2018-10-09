Mackenzie Standifer Fires Back After Being Accused Of Being With Ryan Edwards For ‘Teen Mom’

Mackenzie Standifer confronted a hater on Instagram this week.

Mackenzie Standifer is firing back after being accused of staying with Ryan Edwards for Teen Mom OG.

In the comments section of her latest post on Instagram, Standifer received a message from one of her followers in which her husband Ryan Edwards’ drug addiction was spotlighted. The anonymous internet critic also accused Standifer of keeping her relationship intact for the sake of the MTV reality series.

“Don’t lead these little girls who watch this show think this is how you ‘stand by your man’! It’s NOT. This is NOT what getting married is supposed to look like,” the person wrote.

In their message, the fan said that if someone’s husband is so high that they can hardly keep their eyes open as they drive to their wedding, the ceremony should probably be rescheduled.

“It’s a forced relationship. Being held together by the show,” the commenter continued. “Ryan needs help. Period! Girls who are watching…. young girls…. this is not how your fairytale wedding should be!”

According to the fan, Standifer simply hasn’t figured out what a marriage should look like quite yet — and was continuing to set a horrible example for the young children who watch Teen Mom OG on a regular basis. However, according to Standifer, the show has nothing to do with their marriage and they are staying together for reasons undisclosed.

“The show is gone and we are still together soooo clearly it’s held together by something else,” she wrote in response to the fan’s message.

At the end of July, just over a year after Ryan Edwards entered rehab to treat his substance abuse issues, he and his wife — Mackenzie Standifer — confirmed that they would not be featured on any further episodes of Teen Mom OG. As they explained to E! News, MTV doesn’t have any interest in following Edwards’ story of recovery. Instead, they’ll be chronicling Maci Bookout’s side of things as the series continues.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer claimed. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

“They didn’t want to see another recovering addict storyline. So they’re writing us out of the show right now and making it seem like we dipped out on our baby, on Bentley and on everyone. And that’s just not the case,” she added.

