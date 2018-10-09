Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. New York Yankees ALDS Game 4 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Sox Can Clinch Series

The Boston Red Sox look to close out the AL Division Series by eliminating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

After a historic 16-1 beat down of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, as USA Today reported, the Boston Red Sox look to close out the American League Division Series with a win that would clinch the best-of-five affair. A win would send Boston to its first AL Championship Series since 2013. The big game in question will live stream from the Bronx on Tuesday night.

That 2013 Red Sox team went on to defeat the Detroit Tigers in the ALCS, going on to win the World Series over the St. Louis Cardinals, per Baseball Reference data.

This year’s Red Sox team won 108 regular season games, and on September 21 clinched the organization’s third-consecutive AL East pennant with a win over the Yankees in Yankee Stadium, as MLB.com reported. They hope to do that achievement one better by eliminating the Yankees at the Bronx Bombers home turf.

To try to close out the best-of-five series with a game to spare, the Red Sox turn to 2016 Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello, who finished 2018 at 17-7, albeit with a somewhat inflated 4.28 ERA, per Baseball Reference. In four starts against the Yankees in 2018, Porcello won two, with two no-decisons — though his second no-decision came on the final day of the regular season when Porcello pitched only two innings.

Rick Porcello takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox to try to eliminate the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Four of the American League Division Series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 54,000-seat Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, on October 9. That start time will be 5:07 p.m. PDT, or 7:07 p.m. CDT.

The Yankees counter with veteran left-hander CC Sabathia, who started 29 games for the Yankees at age 38, in his 18th Major League season, per Baseball Reference. It will be up to Sabathia to restrain a Red Sox lineup that put up 16 runs against the Yankees roster on Monday.

That total is the most ever allowed by any New York Yankees team in a postseason game, according to CBS Sports. The feat is all the more impressive considering that the Yankees, per Baseball Reference, have appeared in the postseason 54 times, with 40 World Series appearances — and 27 World Championships.

Veteran CC Sabathia gets the do-or-die Game Four start for the Yankees. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees ALDS Game Four, use the stream provided by Watch TBS. Viewers should be aware that accessing the Watch TBS live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

To view the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees ALDS game live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” online TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Sox-Yanks game streamed live at no charge.

An audio-only live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees ALDS fourth — and potentially final — game will be available on the TuneIn Radio site.