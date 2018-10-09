Lauren Burnham Reveals Wedding Dress Details Ahead Of Dream Wedding To ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Bachelor Nation bride-to-be will wear a custom gown created by a celebrity designer.

Lauren Burnham has a very special wedding gown in the works. The Bachelor alum, who is set to wed Arie Luyendyk Jr. in a private ceremony in Hawaii in January, told Entertainment Tonight that she truly connected with her wedding dress designer, Hayley Paige.

Burnham told ET that Paige — who boasts celebrity clients such as Chrissy Teigen and Aly Raisman — will be creating a custom gown for her January 12 wedding to The Bachelor star.

“I vibe with her so well. We have very similar interests and style. I’m very girly. She’s very girly. She likes glitter. I like glitter, so it works. She understands what I’m looking for.”

The dress has been in the works for several months, and Burnham has already seen the first sketches of the custom design. The bride-to-be will go for her first fitting in early November. Burnham added that the dress is “stunning,” but that it may not be exactly what people expect — and may also surprise her future husband.

“It’s elegant and understated at the same time. I would say it’s a little bit of a princess vibe. Arie doesn’t have a whole lot of input. He thinks I’ll look beautiful in whatever I wear. I think he pictures me in something that’s spaghetti strap and tight, but I think that’s what a lot of people assume I will choose, so I might throw something in that’s a little unexpected.”

Earlier this year, Lauren Burnham took to Instagram to announce that Hayley Paige would create the “dress of my dreams” for the wedding. Burnham even invited fans to a wedding dress try-on with her and her designer in front of E!’s cameras. At the time, Burnham got a bit emotional as she tried on her first gowns.

“Arie and I have always had a different connection than I’ve ever experienced before… It’s just so surreal ’cause I am wearing a wedding dress,” the bride-to-be told E! News.

Lauren Burnham will wed Arie Luyendyk Jr. in a private ceremony in Haiku Mill, Hawaii, in front of just 120 guests — and without ABC’s cameras being present. The reality stars broke the destination wedding news on The View earlier this year.

“It’s in Maui, it’s at Haiku Mill, which is this beautiful, old-world feel, with a lot of vines and greenery,” Luyendyk Jr. said, according to Us Weekly. “It’s not your typical, beach wedding. It’s so pretty.”

Burnham also described the location — the site of a historic sugarcane factory — as “a beautiful destination wedding spot.”