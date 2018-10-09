Scott Disick’s Girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Has Surprising Reaction To His Bond With Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship is going strong. However, there is one woman that will always be in his life — and that is his former girlfriend and baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to an October 9 article by Hollywood Life, and despite conflicting reports, sources claim that Sofia Richie is totally fine with the close bond that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share.

The former couple, who have three children together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — are cemented together for life because of their family ties. Apparently, Richie has no problem with them being friends and co-parents.

Insiders claim that Sofia was well aware of Scott’s situation when the couple began dating over a year ago. The model, 20, knew exactly what she was getting with Disick, which meant taking on his three children — and their mother as well.

“Sofia is very confident in her relationship with Scott and realizes his kids come first. She trusts him completely and has no issue with Scott traveling with Kourtney, as long as it’s always for their children,” the source dished.

In addition, the insider claims that one of the first things that attracted Sofia Richie to Scott Disick was the fact that he was such a great father to his kids.

Sofia also reportedly feels that as long as Scott is open and honest with her about everything — including the state of his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian — then they’ll be able to work through any hurdles that may stand in their way.

“One of the things that actually attracted Sofia to Scott was what a great father he is to his kids. Sofia understands that Kourtney will always be in Scott’s life, and as long as he is always open and honest with her about where he and Kourtney stand, she has no problem with the time they spend. Plus, Sofia has a lot going on in her own life as well, and appreciates that Scott respects her independence,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources claim that Kourtney Kardashian actually likes Sofia Richie, and that she and her famous family feel like the young model has been a very good and calming influence on Scott Disick since they began dating.

In addition, Kourtney and Scott’s children also like Sofia, and Kardashian is allegedly thankful that Richie is there to help Disick when he is on daddy duty. Kardashian is quick to point out that she gets good reports from the children when they come home from their visits to see Disick and Richie.