‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares First Family Photo With Daughter Layne, Praises Husband Cole DeBoer

See Chelsea Houska's fall photos with Aubree, Watson, and Layne.

Chelsea Houska shared her first family photo on Instagram over the weekend and in it, all three of the Teen Mom 2 cast member’s kids were seen.

Just weeks after giving birth to her third child, the longtime reality star took to her Instagram page and shared a series of fall photos with her children, Aubree, Watson, and Layne, as well as her husband Cole DeBoer.

“My loves,” Houska wrote in the caption of the photo.

In the photo, Houska, DeBoer, and their kids were all wearing cold-weather outfits, including cute hats and shoes. Meanwhile, the smallest member of the family, baby Layne, relaxed in a plaid baby wrap.

In another photo, which was part of Houska’s slideshow, DeBoer, who was wearing a camouflaged hat, was seen holding his son Watson as he looked at a red apple.

Houska also shared a photo of herself and her kids the following day in which she was seen attempting to have Aubree and Watson stay still at the same time for a happy family pic.

“When you want just ONE good photo with your kids,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo on October 8.

Below is Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s first family photo.

On October 9, Chelsea Houska returned to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photo of herself and Cole DeBoer at the hospital before they welcomed daughter Layne.

“I love this photo so much,” she wrote in the caption. “We had just rolled into the hospital at 7am to have our baby girl. We were both calm, SO excited and had smiles on our faces (even though I was already dilated to a 7) and she was in our arms 2 hours later! This man is my BEST friend and I’m so grateful that I get to have him as my partner in everything.”

Houska and DeBoer got married in 2016, just months before welcoming son Watson, and the following year, they celebrated their marriage with a larger ceremony with several members of their family and many friends.

In addition to Watson and Layne, Houska and DeBoer appear to be raising her daughter Aubree full-time. As fans well know, Houska shares Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind but in recent years, he hasn’t seemed to be spending much time with her.

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, and their family are currently in production on the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2. The new season is expected to begin airing on MTV later this year or early next year but a premiere date has not yet been set.