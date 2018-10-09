‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Slams MTV For Re-Shooting Scenes, Is The Series Secretly Scripted?

Find out who is telling all about MTV and their alleged tricks.

Amber Portwood’s former fiance Matt Baier is speaking out against MTV and its hit series Teen Mom OG.

During an interview with Radar Online on October 8, Baier reacted to a recent scene on the show which featured Tyler Baltierra saying that he found it repulsive when his wife Catelynn Lowell sat on the couch and did nothing.

Understandably, the scene sent plenty of backlash in Baltierra’s direction but according to Baier, there was likely much more to the story as MTV has been known to cut out key elements of their cast’s conversations.

“You are seeing a small sample of what was probably a long conversation,” Baier said of the shocking scene. “You don’t know what questions were asked, you don’t know what was edited out. That’s the tough thing about being on a relationship on TV.”

According to Baier, Baltierra was likely “having the same question thrown at him 10 different ways until producers get the response they are looking for.” As he explained, he experienced similar situations during the time he starred on the show alongside Portwood.

Baier told Radar Online that MTV is “tricky, but smart” with their filming techniques. However, he also said Teen Mom OG is “absolutely not scripted” and producers don’t instruct “anybody what to say.”

Although Baltierra and Lowell appear to be going through a challenging time in their marriage during the recently aired episodes of Season 8, Baier went on to tell the outlet the couple was the “strongest” of all the Teen Mom OG pairs.

“They have been together since they were kids,” he said. “They have only been with each other. If any couple in Teen Mom is going to be together in 20 years, it’s going to be them. It’s unbelievable how much those two are dedicated to each other and love each other.”

After Amber Portwood’s relationship with Matt Baier came to an end last year, she quickly began dating her now-boyfriend Andrew Glennon after meeting Glennon on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Then, just weeks later, Portwood learned she was pregnant and months ago, she welcomed son James.

Although many fans and followers of the series have slammed Portwood for moving on from Baier so quickly, things between her and Glennon seem to be going well and since welcoming their son earlier this year, they’ve been traveling between her home in Indiana and his residence in Malibu, California.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.