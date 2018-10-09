‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Ashley Faces Blackmail!

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, October 9 brings a letter to another woman in the group of four who are hiding details of J.T.’s murder. Plus, Ashley gets hit from multiple fronts before she even has a chance to enjoy a moment of being CEO of Jabot.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) showed up to congratulate Ashley (Eileen Davidson). He even gave her a fancy new “boss” pillow, and they made plans for a romantic evening of celebration. Then Ashley told her employees that her vision for the company included more R&D and fewer Jabotiques. However, Kyle (Michael Mealor) gave Ashley his report on the feasibility of the new boutiques that were Billy’s (Jason Thompson), and his results weren’t exactly what Ashley thought she’d hear.

It turns out, the Jabotiques are a good idea, so Ashley agreed to keep them, and she complimented her nephew on his excellent work. Of course, her gratitude didn’t extend far enough to promote Kyle to COO when he asked for the promotion. When he got angry, Ashley brought up how he used Billy’s gambling addiction to bring him down, but Kyle shot back that Ashley simply used Kyle to keep her conscience clean.

Of course, Ashley conscience isn’t quite that clean. During her evening out with Neil, Andrew (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) approached Ashley and asked for a moment of her time. While Andrew requested Ashley to double his salary, Ashley countered with zero and told Andrew his services were no longer needed at Jabot. However, Andrew gave his boss a veiled threat when he said to her that he guessed his secrecy was no longer needed as well, and then he told her they’d talk again soon.

Meanwhile, Lola (Sasha Calle) got the lowdown on Kyle from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) at Crimson Lights. Tessa admitted that she was glad to see Kyle and Lola dating because Kyle’s ex Summer Newman (Hunter King) is crazy. Later, Lola and Kyle discussed that they would remain mature if Summer flipped out about their dating, and then she kissed Kyle while a shocked Summer looked on.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tried to talk Victoria (Amelia Heinle) down after Victoria revealed the strange letter she’d received. Nikki wanted to hire a private investigator, but Vicky nixed that idea. Later, Nikki received a letter of her own, and let Victoria know she wasn’t the only one who got it. Nikki suggested Victoria leave town, but Victoria didn’t think that was the solution to their problem.