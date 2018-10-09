‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers For Week Of October 15: Robin Givens & Holly Frazier of ‘Dance Moms’

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and casting news for the week of October 15 reveal that there may be a baby medical emergency for Hope’s unborn child as Dr. Phillips returns. Nia Sioux’s mother — who many will remember from Dance Moms — will also play a small role, while Dick Christie returns as Charlie, according to Highlight Hollywood. Finnegan George will also be seen as Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill’s (Don Diamont) son, Will.

The lovable and comedic character of Charlie will return to Bold and the Beautiful on October 17, 18, and 19. This time around Charlie will have plans of his own, according to spoilers. Inquisitr reports that the security guard will finally summon up the courage to ask his longtime girlfriend Pam (Alley Mills) to marry him. The couple has become one of the show’s favorite couples — and are also a source of comedic entertainment. Excited fans have already predicted that they will have a lemon bar cake! Perhaps their marriage will also last a little longer than those common to most of the characters on the show.

Nia Sioux, who plays Emma Barber, will see a friendly face on the set this coming week. Her mother, Holly Hatcher-Frazier, is part of the cast on October 17. She will play the role of “The Client” on October 17. It is not yet known whose client she will portray.

The adorable Finnegan George returns to our screens on October 15 and 18. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 15, per Inquisitr, indicate that Katie will have a change of heart as far as Bill is concerned. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells her this week that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) manipulated the judge into ruling in her favor. As Katie watches Bill and Will grow closer, her heart will soften — and she will make a “gracious overture” to Bill. It appears as if her conscience may be eating away at her, as she knows that she didn’t win sole custody fairly. She may allow Bill to see more of his son.

Robin Givens is back, which means that Hope will be seeing the doctor. Dr. Phillips, who is an obstetrician, is scheduled to appear on October 19 and 22. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope is due for some confrontations next week. She defends her mother against Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) snide remarks, then goes to see Brooke to find out if she did cheat on Ridge. Will one of these tense confrontations send her running to the hospital, or is it merely a routine checkup? Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to find out.