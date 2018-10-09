Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton Call It Quits As Affleck Looks To Focus On Sobriety, According To ‘People’

Ben Affleck and Playboy model Shauna Sexton have called it quits after a few months of casual dating.

The pair were spotted on their first date in the middle of August when they dined together at the highly popular Nobu restaurant in Malibu. But almost as fast as they began dating, they have called it quits, a source tells People.

According to the source, Sexton and Affleck were just casually dating and it was never anything serious. Affleck reportedly wants to spend more time working on himself and his sobriety rather than on a relationship.

“He enjoyed being with her but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works. He will date in the future, but for now his focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project.”

But the news of the split comes as a bit of a shock to some, especially considering the fact that Affleck and Sexton recently vacationed together. Yesterday, the Inquisitr shared that the pair went on a quick, romantic getaway to Montana. Sexton documented the getaway on her Instagram story.

During the trip, the pair went fishing and enjoyed some time in the great outdoors. Of course, the couple also traveled by private plane to get there, which Shauna also included on her Instagram story.

Affleck made headlines over the summer after entering rehab for the third time in his life. As the Inquisitr shared, Affleck remained silent during his treatment but when it came to an end, he posted a lengthy message on his Instagram account, thanking everyone for all of their support during such a difficult time in his life.

“This week I completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care. The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” he continued. “Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Then, the actor went on to thank everyone on social media who shared their own story of addiction with him. Affleck says that he received strength and inspiration from those people that he never thought was possible. He also noted that other people sharing their stories with him has reminded him that he is not alone and that asking for help is a sign of courage, not weakness.

It seems as though Ben is taking all the right steps to remain sober.