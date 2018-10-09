Meghan McCain Offers To Run Nikki Haley’s Primary, Beat Donald Trump In 2020: ‘Girl, I’ll Run Your Campaign’

Haley resigned unexpectedly today, and did not give a reason. Is she considering challenging Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020?

Meghan McCain said on The View Tuesday that she would gladly run Nikki Haley’s campaign to snag the Republican nomination for president from Donald Trump in 2020, The Washington Examiner is reporting.

At this point it bears noting that Nikki Haley has, as of this writing, said or done nothing to indicate that she’s interested in running against Trump in 2020 — as a Republican or otherwise. In fact, just the opposite is true: she denied that she’s interested in running for president after unexpectedly — and without explanation — submitting her resignation as U.N. Ambassador.

“For all of you that are going to ask about 2020, no, I am not running for 2020. I can promise you what I’ll be doing is campaigning for this one. I look forward to supporting the president in the next election.”

Trump accepted her resignation.

To Meghan McCain, however, Haley’s sudden resignation could mean that she’s considering opposing Trump in 2020, and simply keeping it a well guarded secret in the interim. And, if that’s the case, Meghan has Nikki’s back.

“I love her. I know her. If she ends up primarying President Trump, girl, I’ll run your campaign.”

She also relayed that her father, the late Senator John McCain of Arizona, said that a politician is always running for president.

“Like my dad used to say, unless you’re dead or under indictment, you’re running for president.”

Though she described herself as a conservative, Meghan McCain shares her late father’s distaste for Donald Trump.

McCain does, however, admire Nikki Haley — calling her a “real voice of reason when it comes to Russia and Syria and things that traditional conservatives believe.”

And though Meghan McCain is the only self-described conservative on The View, another panelist on the show — Sunny Hostin — also had some praise for Haley, according to The Daily Beast.

“I think her position is very important in terms of how we engage with the rest of the world and I’m very, very concerned that she has resigned… [Haley is] the only one that has left this administration smelling like a rose.”

As of this writing, no Republicans have officially indicated that they plan on challenging Trump for the party’s nomination in 2020. However, according to a June Newsweek report, several Republicans could wind up challenging the president as Election Day grows closer. Some of the notables named by Newsweek include Jeff Flake, John Kasich, and Ted Cruz — though it seems unlikely that the latter would consider a run given his recent rhetoric in support of the president and his positions.