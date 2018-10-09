Cardi B Shows Off Incredible Post-Baby Body, Says She Has To ‘Gain Weight Back’

Cardi B gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, only three months ago — but she’s already proudly back to her pre-baby weight. Well, sort of.

The 25-year-old rapper told her Instagram followers that she has lost the pregnancy weight so quickly that she now needs to gain some back! Cardi shared a picture on the social media platform, in which she looks super sexy in a black plunging bra that is paired with a patterned jacket and matching hat. High-waisted leather pants complete the look.

Cardi B took the opportunity to promote TeamiBlends, a line of tea-infused products, in her caption: “Now that i lost all the baby weight i gotta gain some back. Skinnymomma @teamiblends getting me snatched.”

Even though she’s all about her post-baby body now, the Bronx native shared some unfiltered insight into motherhood with her 34 million Insta followers a couple of weeks ago. The rapper revealed that she was having to apply duct tape to her breasts so that they looked perky.

“I have never done this s*** in my life. I have to tape my t***ies up because son! Giving birth, like my t***ies was already like a little low, low, cause I got my t**s done when I was 19 and I never wore a bra so, you know what I’m saying?” the candid artist said, adding that breastfeeding was not an easy task – “Kulture did me bad” – and that she was considering going under the knife again before the end of the year.

“If y’all see me gone in November, December, I’m getting my t**s done! Matter of fact, I’m not even gonna call it surgery. I’m just gonna say a t***y renovation cause I gotta renovate these!” she added.

In a more serious interview with W Magazine, the female breakout star talked about how she managed to juggle her rise to superstardom with the responsibility that comes with a newborn.

“Everybody around me was like, ‘No, this never happened before. Every artist that had a baby, they already put in years in the game. This is your first year. You’re going to mess it up. How are you going to make it?'” she said.

Ever since the release of her debut single “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi’s life has been a whirlwind of events and emotions. She topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, married rapper Offset (of trio Migos), became pregnant, released her debut album, gave birth — and managed to score the most ­nominations at the 2018 American Music Awards, tying with fellow rap artist Drake.

She then dropped out of her fall tour with Bruno Mars so that she could enjoy motherhood and spending time with her family in Atlanta.