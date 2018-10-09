Meghan Markle’s Nephew Cast In New Reality Show

The show will focus on relatives of royalty.

Add Meghan Markle’s nephew to the list of family members who are trying to exploit their relationship to the royal. According to Page Six, Tyler Dooley — the son of Markle’s former stepbrother Thomas Markle Jr. — will star in MTV International’s new reality television show The Royal Life. Premiering November 7, the show plans to focus on a group of people with “true blue blood,” according to the trailer.

Dooley is no stranger to making bank off of his relationship to the royal. He runs a legal marijuana business in Oregon with his mother Tracey Dooley — Thomas Markle Jr.’s ex-wife. The name of the business? “Royally Grown,” of course. Dooley even created his own special strain of the plant in honor of his aunt, “Markle Sparkle.”

These actions must seem minor to Duchess Meghan Markle, whose controversial family is known for making much bigger waves in the press. Her father, as well as Dooley’s father, have both repeatedly spoken out about their outrage on being left out of the royal wedding. Dooley’s father, specifically, said that fame had “changed” the former Suits actress.

“Since Hollywood and being on that show — being a celebrity has changed her. Maybe she feels she is above everybody, maybe even more now,” Thomas Markle Jr. said to the media. “But if she wasn’t with Prince Harry right now — even if she was still on Suits right now — she would have stopped what she was doing to go and visit him and make sure he’s OK. I think a lot of this probably has to do with Meghan.”

The Duchess of Sussex has also developed a strained relationship with her half-sister, Samantha Markle, who also claimed that Meghan has developed an ego due to her fame. Samantha told the media that Meghan was “a social climber” and “not fit to be a royal.” Samantha Markle elaborated on the point, saying that she has a memoir in the works that will reveal more about the newlywed. Page Six reports that Samantha even showed up at Kensington Palace to talk to her sister — only to be turned away.

As for Dooley, his relation to Meghan Markle got him on TV, but did not appear to get him into the actual royal wedding. Though he received no invitation, he still insisted on traveling to London to “support” his aunt during her special day. While not many previews of his new television gig have been released, odds are that Dooley will add to the growing pile that is the Markle family drama.