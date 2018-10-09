Ivanka Trump Suddenly Follows Multiple National Security Twitter Accounts, Fueling New U.N. Ambassador Rumors

Ivanka Trump's Twitter account showed a half-dozen new 'follows' Monday, all related to national security -- leaving Twitter users to wonder if she is up for a new job.

With the resignation Tuesday morning of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley from her post as United Nations ambassador with the Donald Trump administration, as CNN reports, speculation has centered around several names to act as Haley’s possible replacement. One of those names? Trump’s own 36-year-old daughter, Ivanka Trump.

“I do think she may have some interest in a role like this that would truly put her on the world stage and put her focus on some more of the global issues where she may be able to have some success,” CNN anchor Poppy Harlow said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Washington Examiner.

The Inquisitr also reported that Ivanka Trump appears to be among the top five candidates to replace Haley, despite the fashion designer’s total lack of foreign policy and national security experience. But the elder Trump daughter appeared to be trying to brush up on her national security knowledge.

The Twitter account Trump Alert — which uses an algorithm to track which Twitter posts members of the Trump family have “liked” and which accounts they follow — revealed that Ivanka Trump had suddenly followed eight accounts. All of the accounts which she followed were related to the United States Defense Department or to national security issues.

The outburst of Ivanka Trump’s Twitter follows was first noticed by Examiner senior editor Dave Brown, on his own Twitter feed. Freelance journalist James O’Malley then followed up, wondering if the new follows meant that Ivanka, who is also a senior White House adviser, was looking for a new job.

Ummm…. do you think Ivanka might have got a new job? (All of those new follows yesterday.) pic.twitter.com/DdtQDWFOOG — James O'Malley (@Psythor) October 9, 2018

Among the accounts followed by Ivanka Trump were DARPA — the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, responsible for developing cutting-edge military technology — and Stars and Stripes, the official newspaper of the U.S. Armed Forces. She also followed the Navy SEALs official account.

O’Malley also noted on his Twitter feed that Trump’s most recent “like” was affixed to a Twitter post on the official account of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the post in question showing Pompeo meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The physical appearance of his administration’s U.N. ambassador seems to be important to Donald Trump. In a statement to the press announcing Haley’s impending resignation on Tuesday, Trump praised Haley for making the U.N. ambassador’s role “more glamorous,” according to Newsweek.

Trump has long praised his daughter’s appearance, describing her at various times as “hot,” with “the best body,” as well as “voluptuous,” according to The Independent newspaper.

“I’m not going to read too much into all of this as a high level government person might follow stuff like that anyway, but hey… interesting timing, right?” O’Malley wrote on his Twitter feed. “Can’t decide if I want to be right, and have got another @TrumpsAlert scoop, or if I want to be wrong, and have sanity prevail.”