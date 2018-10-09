‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Plans For Breast Augmentation

Find out who shared the news on Twitter.

Lala Kent is ready for her second breast augmentation.

As fans prepare for the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent has been keeping fans in the loop with her off-camera life on Twitter and in one of her latest tweets, via The Daily Dish, she revealed plans to go under the knife for another augmentation.

“I think it’s time for new boobs,” she wrote, according to the October 8 report.

Kent has been extremely open with the work that she’s had done in the past, and has often spoken about her love of Botox. She’s even gone to her plastic surgeon with her new fiance — Randall Emmett — and chronicled their visit on her social media pages.

Kent has also spoken about her past breast augmentation on Vanderpump Rules.

As fans of the series will recall, Kent’s openness about her sexuality on the show turned a number of her co-stars off at first. During her debut season of the show — Season 4 — a number of cast members spoke out against her and her brash personality. Luckily, in the intervening years, Kent has gotten to a much better place with her co-stars. She now appears to have formed close friendships with nearly all of them.

Lala Kent is currently working on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

During an interview earlier this year with People, Lala Kent admitted to going a bit too far with fillers — making herself look like a “walking cat-duck” at times.

“I’ve had every part of my face injected,” Kent revealed. “The things I’ve decided to stop doing is the filler in the cheekbones, the Botox above the eyebrow and the lips because I just feel like I’m a walking cat-duck. It looks like a cat and a duck had a baby and that’s me.”

Although Kent has overdone it in the past, she has since been limiting herself to injections limited to her jawline, chin, and forehead. As for the rest of her body and other potential plastic surgeries, Kent doesn’t appear to have any firm rules in place. Instead, she has said that she’ll either leave herself alone — or change her body as needed.

Following Kent’s tweet about her impending breast augmentation, the reality star has remained silent with regards to when and where she intends to have the surgery done.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss the premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 later this year on Bravo TV.