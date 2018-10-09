Tamra Judge Denies Scot Matteson Is Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend After He’s Accused Of Abuse

Shannon Beador and Scot Matteson aren't dating after all?

Tamra Judge doesn’t want people to think Scot Matteson is the boyfriend of her friend and Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Shannon Beador.

During a recent interview with People Now, Judge spoke out about Beador’s relationship with Matteson, confirming they are strictly platonic at this point in time.

“It’s not her new man. It’s somebody that she’s known for a very, very long time,” Judge explained on October 8. “Her kids play with his… Well, they don’t play anymore. They’re older. He had lost his wife… He’s just a friend. He’s kind of like Newport’s guy. Everybody knows him. I know him, he’s a nice guy.”

When questioned about the possibility of Beador and Matteson striking up a romance with one another eventually, Judge seemed quite certain that a romantic relationship wasn’t possible for the longtime friends. Instead, she said they would likely continue to remain “just friends.”

“I think they’ve been friends for so long they are just kind of buddies and I think it’s nice to have someone you can lean on and talk to,” she explained.

Beador and Matteson have been spending time with one another in Southern California and in New York City since this past June and recently, Matteson traveled to the Big Apple with Beador for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Below is a photo taken of the couple during their latest visit to New York.

In other Shannon Beador news, her rumored boyfriend and confirmed friend Scot Matteson was recently targeted on Instagram by his former girlfriend, 32-year-old Sarah Pavlik, the mother of his 2-year-old daughter Arabella.

In a now-deleted message shared in the comments section of one of Beador’s photos, Pavlik slammed Matteson for his alleged abuse and accused him of failing to pay child support.

“Hi!!!! Tell [Scot] that his child support check bounced and that he still owes me $6889 (and that’s only on the temporary orders entered less than a month ago). Also the judge granted me a sole legal and physical custody and a 3 year permanent restraining order after our 10 day domestic violence hearing — otherwise I would relay the message,” she wrote, according to a report from Reality Blurb.

“Since you’re staying in penthouse suites [and] flying first class, paying the $6889 in back due child support shouldn’t be an issue,” she added.

To see more of Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.