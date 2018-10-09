‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Jason Pleads With Sam And Laura Reaches Out To Alexis

Things are heating up in Port Charles this week, and General Hospital spoilers hint that there’s fun stuff on the way inside of the episode airing on Tuesday, October 9. Jason and Sam finally gave in and shared some steamy moments with one another, but Alexis interrupted and put their sexy reunion on hold. There’s more with “JaSam” coming up in this next show, and there’s progress promised on several other storylines too.

The preview for the next episode shared via Twitter details that Jason and Sam will have some things to talk about. At one point, Jason will plead with Sam, trying to ensure that she knows that she can tell him anything. It’s not clear yet what Sam seems to be hesitant about in her discussion with Jason, but she’ll surely admit that yes — she knows that she can open up to him about anything.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that soon Jason and Sam will be giving their romantic reunion another try, and that viewers have more steamy moments to look forward to this week. Unfortunately, teasers hint that they may get interrupted again — and the buzz is that Drew may be the unfortunate intruder involved this time.

Soap Central indicates that this week Jason will say that he wants to take things slowly, a statement which is almost certainly connected to getting serious with Sam again. However, he surely didn’t mean that he wanted repeated interruptions during intimate moments as he tries to finally reconnect with her.

Tuesday’s show also brings a meet-up between Alexis and Laura. General Hospital spoilers point out that Laura will be telling Alexis that she needs her help, and fans wonder if this might be related to Valentin. Laura still harbors plenty of ill-will toward Valentin for all that’s transpired — and she may be looking to Alexis for some legal assistance of some nature.

Viewers will see Josslyn and Oscar sharing some emotional moments, as he tries to stay tough about their split and she remains heartbroken and confused. In addition, Kim and Drew will be struggling to get on the same page regarding Oscar’s treatment plan. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Kim will insist that they need to intervene, but Drew may feel that they need to respect Oscar’s input to a greater degree.

Elizabeth will be talking with Terry — probably venting a bit about the recent issues that she’s encountered with both Aiden and Cameron. However, she will also stop herself and probably think of Oscar, noting that she should consider all that she has to be thankful for these days. General Hospital spoilers also detail that Margaux will pay a visit to Sonny’s place, and she’ll get an earful from Carly about taking Sonny down.

Can Oscar be saved, and when will Josslyn learn the truth? Is it finally the right time for Jason and Sam to truly reunite — and when will viewers get to see more of Elizabeth and Franco? General Hospital spoilers hint that things will get wild in the coming weeks, and viewers won’t want to miss any of the action.