WWE News: Multiple Heel Turns, Kevin Owens Injury, Big Returns Fill Chaotic ‘Monday Night Raw’

This week’s Monday Night Raw took on a much different tone after the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on Saturday, and it was one that focused on turns and returns. A number of old-school stars are back with WWE, and many of them appeared in Chicago last night — but the heel turns were plentiful as well. On top of all of that, Kevin Owens not only started changing his ways, but also suffered an injury at the hands of Bobby Lashley.

Kevin Owens did not have a very good evening on Monday Night Raw, losing in spectacular fashion to the athletic Bobby Lashley. After the match was over, Lashley wasn’t done with his decimation of the former WWE Universal Champion — going on to absolutely destroy the legs of Owens.

Lashley pulled Owens to the corner of the ring and continuously slammed his legs into the ring post. Even as referees came out to try to stop the assault, Lashley kept returning to inflict more pain and damage.

The official WWE website reported that Kevin Owens has suffered injuries to both knees. It is not known if this is all for storyline purposes or a legitimate injury, but more information should become known soon.

During this whole scene, Owens essentially made a babyface turn while Lashley — along with manager Lio Rush — turned heel before the Chicago fans. That heel turn, though, wasn’t the only one to take place on Monday night.

The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey defeated The Riott Squad yet again, but the real action came after the match was over with. Nikki and Brie attacked the Raw Women’s Champion and left her laying unconscious in the middle of the ring.

That attack led to a new match being confirmed for WWE Evolution which will have Rousey put her title on the line against Nikki Bella.

At the end of Monday Night Raw, a confusing bit of drama unfolded that left fans wondering where the plot will go next. The Shield had just lost a big six-man tag match to the Dogs of War — and when it was all over, Dean Ambrose left his brothers behind and walked out on his own. While no clear indication of his motivations, it was odd to say the least.

Along with multiple heel turns, there were also a number of old-school returns as well.

As Raw kicked off, Shawn Michaels officially came out of retirement to announce that he would wrestle alongside Triple H at WWE Crown Jewel next month. The match was confirmed, and it will be D-Generation X vs. The Brothers of Destruction. It appears that The Undertaker and Kane are teaming up once again.

Later in the show, Trish Stratus came out to talk about the upcoming Evolution pay-per-view event — one that will feature female superstars exclusively. After being interrupted by Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, Lita returned to side with Stratus in order to set up a tag team match for the event taking place later this month.

Fans were treated to yet another comeback as Kurt Angle made his triumphant return in a big way to Monday Night Raw. Baron Corbin thought he had a great idea to qualify for the WWE World Cup, but Angle won the battle royal and secured his place in the tournament at Crown Jewel.

WWE really needed to do something big in order to breathe new life into its product after some really low ratings as of late — and they have certainly accomplished this. Monday Night Raw was very well received this week with a lot of returns, heel turns, and a possible injury to Kevin Owens. With a number of pay-per-views on the horizon, this completely changes the entire landscape of things within the WWE Universe and will surely drive interest, at least in the short term.