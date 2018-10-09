Ruby Rose Slays As Batwoman – The CW Reveals First Pic Of Fiery Redhead Kate Kane

Kate Kane as you've never seen her before.

The CW has finally given us a taste of Ruby Rose in her new role as Batwoman, and she looks phenomenal. The CW promo photo shows that the iconic outfits clings to Ruby Rose’s toned figure and epitomizes the power and sexiness which is synonymous with the character. Although Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood outdid herself with Batwoman’s signature outfit of a cowl and cape, it’s Ruby Rose’s red hair that blows us away.

According to IGN, the annual Arrowverse crossover will begin filming soon. The CW will air the first episode on December 9 at 8 p.m. and it has been confirmed that Superman and Lois Lane will also feature in three episodes.

A Batwoman spinoff may also be on the cards next year for Ruby Rose. Inquisitr reported that The CW made the announcement that the actress would be playing Batwoman in August. But the announcement wasn’t without controversy.

Die-hard Marvel comic fans know that Kate Kane is a lesbian and wanted the actress who played her to have the same sexual preferences, which is bizarre since Ruby Rose has always been open about her sexuality. She identifies as gender fluid and not strictly lesbian, which is apparently not good enough for some fans. Others felt that Kate Kane is Jewish, and that the 32-year-old Australian actress isn’t, and that that was enough reason for the role to be recast.

The Orange Is the New Black star faced tremendous backlash when the announcement was made and lamented the fact that it was women and the LGBT community who were tearing her down. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Ruby Rose’s voice trembled with emotion when she described what it was like to play a gay superhero.

“I feel like the reason I get so emotional, growing up watching TV, I never saw somebody on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. “Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from – has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change.”

In fact, Ruby Rose felt such pressure from the general public that she decided to delete her Twitter account. Vanity Fair reported that she left the platform with one last tweet.