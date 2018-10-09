Check Out The First Trailer For ‘Making A Murderer Part 2’ As Steven Avery, Brendan Dassey Maintain Innocence

With the premiere just around the corner, Netflix has finally released a preview of Making a Murderer Part 2.

The two-plus minute trailer was just released by the streaming giant today, offering up an overview of what audiences can expect to see on the upcoming season of the show. Making a Murderer originally premiered in October of 2015 to rave reviews and since then, fans have been wanting to learn more about how both Steven Avery and his nephew — Brendan Dassey — are faring in prison. As many will recall, they were convicted of the murder of 25-year-old photographer Theresa Halbach in 2005.

The trailer starts off with a series of photos spanning the life of Stephen Avery. A few seconds into the video snippet, Avery’s voice can be heard.

“Sometimes it feels like you wanna cry but you can’t. You gotta stop sometimes. I didn’t think all of these people would care.”

The trailer then shows a few more short clips before Kathleen Zellner — a famed attorney who is known for exonerating prisoners who have been wrongfully accused — appears on screen and shares her message in a sit-down interview.

“I have one goal, and that’s to overturn the conviction of Steven Avery.”

The remainder of the trailer displays a few more key pieces of evidence that seem to offer hope to this cause, including the fact that Theresa Halbach’s cell phone last pinged a tower that was far from the Avery’s property. This bit of information is seemingly included to show that she was not murdered on the property to help substantiate the notion that Steven and Brendan are innocent of the crime.

So far, the trailer has already captured the attention of a lot of Making a Murderer fans on Twitter. Over 1,300 favorites, 440 retweets, and 60 comments have been made in the few hours that the video has been live. Many fans tagged their friends to let them know of the upcoming installment of the show, while countless others just chimed in to express whether or not they think that Avery and Dassey are guilty.

“OMG yes! About time… cannot wait for the next season #JusticeForAvery.”

“I honestly think he’s guilty, not sure about his nephew. This just tells the story from his side but there’s a couple of interesting docs on YouTube,” another wrote.

“Omg gave me chills! Can’t freaking wait,” one more chimed in.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Netflix surprised fans with news of another season of the wildly popular show. Creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos felt that there was still parts of Steven Avery’s story left to tell, as they explained to viewers wondering what to expect in season 2.

“Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit,” Ricciardi and Demos said. “We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers,” the executive producers said in a statement.

Making a Murderer Part 2 will premiere on Netflix October 19.