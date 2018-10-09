5 Top Picks To Replace Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley’s sudden departure from her position as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations has people speculating about her reasons for leaving now as well as the shortlist of potential replacement nominees. President Donald Trump said he hopes to reveal his pick within the next two to three weeks and there is a lot of buzz regarding his likely frontrunners.

As the Inquisitr detailed earlier, Nikki Haley has given her resignation to President Trump, but she is apparently planning to stay in her position as US Ambassador to the UN until the end of the year. Haley’s appointment to the position was a bit of a shocker when it was made at the beginning of Trump’s administration and she’s stood out from the pack in how she’s done her job since starting.

Now, with Haley’s upcoming departure, Trump needs to pick someone new and a handful of names are already swirling. The first time around, Fortune had named New York Representative Peter King, former New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte, and former United States UN spokesman Richard Grenell as possibilities. As the Washington Examiner notes, Grenell is currently the US Ambassador to Germany and he is supposedly a family favorite to replace Haley. Grenell is reportedly on very good terms with John Bolton, Trump’s current national security adviser, and that may carry a lot of weight.

Nikki Haley thanks Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, says they "do a lot of things behind the scenes that I wish more people knew about." "I can't say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka. Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands." https://t.co/HGU6kfAGfK pic.twitter.com/AW6AzmfQL3 — ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2018

Who already seems to be making nearly every speculated shortlist for Haley’s replacement already? President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka and Nikki have been friendly and the first daughter has already been involved with a number of international events that could perhaps be used as a segue into this ambassador position. Even last year, as the State noted, Ivanka was being mentioned as a possible replacement for Haley should the need ever arise.

Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner is also being mentioned by some people as a potential nominee. It seems more likely that Trump would go with his daughter, as his son-in-law has reportedly fallen somewhat out of favor since the inauguration. However, it probably shouldn’t be discounted as a possibility.

According to BBC News correspondent Suzanne Kianpour via Twitter, former Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell is reportedly a top name currently floating around as a possibility as well. Powell is currently working at Goldman Sachs, so not everybody is convinced she’d be interested. Interestingly, however, Haley apparently was just boating with Powell last weekend and the timing of that outing will surely make some wonder.

Will President Donald Trump replace Nikki Haley with Ivanka Trump, Dina Powell, Richard Grenell, Jared Kushner, Kelly Ayotte, or someone not necessarily on the radar yet? The next nominee will not only have to hit it off with the president and likely get the nod of support from John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but he or she will also have to be confirmed by the Senate. Additional potential nominees will likely emerge as the dust settles on Nikki Haley’s announcement and everybody will be curious to see who Trump names in his upcoming announcement.