Blac Chyna Drops Kardashian Bombshell, ‘I Would Get Back Together With Rob’

After a wildly tumultuous relationship that played out in the media, Blac Chyna has dropped a new Kardashian bombshell, remarking that she would consider getting back together with baby daddy Rob Kardashian.

Us Weekly reported that the model and social media star opened up in an interview with DailyMailTV about a possible reconciliation with her former fiance and father of her daughter Dream.

“Maybe, but we’ll see,” Chyna remarked on Monday, October 8, when asked about the prospect of getting back together with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The former couple, who share custody of their 22-month-old daughter Dream, dated on and off from January to December 2016. Their relationship highs and lows were seen on their E! docuseries, Rob & Chyna.

“I wouldn’t change nothing with Rob & Chyna at all ’cause that was our reality,” she told DailyMailTV.

“The good, the bad and whatever else. I feel like a lot of people misconstrue the whole situation. There’s no way I could have a beautiful baby girl as super-smart as Dream. You can look into her face and just tell she was made with love. She’s, like, perfect,” said Chyna in the interview.

Chyna is also the mother of a 5-year-old son named King with ex-love Tyga, whom she dated from 2011 to 2014. Tyga famously dated Kylie Jenner for two years, from 2014-2016. Kylie then became involved with rapper Travis Scott and the two are parents to a daughter named Stormi.

“Before, it was all about me. I was kind of, like, really selfish,” confessed Chyna, as reported by Us. “But now I have these two little ones, so I have to be more cautious, more aware and more attentive of these little people I created. It’s so different.”

Chyna also hinted that she might possibly be returning to reality television as well, but did not allude to in what capacity that would be.

The drama between Chyna and Kardashian came to a head in mid-2017 when the reality star posted nude photos of his former lover on social media, accusing her of both cheating and using drugs.

Chyna was later granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian. Reportedly, their relationship has taken a turn for the better as they work together to properly co-parent their daughter.

Robert Kardashian keeps a low profile, appearing only sporadically on the family’s E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He prefers to keep out of the public eye as much as possible since the end of his romantic relationship with Chyna.