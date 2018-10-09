Khloe Kardashian Posts Adorable Photo Of Baby True Thompson On Instagram

Television personality Khloe Kardashian has posted yet another adorable, “aww-worthy” photo of her baby daughter — True Thompson — to Instagram. The snap captures a smiling, happy True as she sits on a bed amongst several toys and books. She is wearing a blue, sleeveless summer dress and a matching blue bow headband. The chubby baby looks straight at the camera with her big, brown eyes and squishy cheeks as she flashes a toothless smile.

The proud momma posted a caption alongside the photo that reads, “I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE,” followed by a heart emoji. In the first 10 minutes, the photo received almost half a million likes and hundreds of fan comments gushing over how beautiful and adorable True is.

One fan commented, “She’s the prettiest baby!! Her cheeks are begging to be squished,” while another wrote, “that is the cutest little face ever omgggg my heart melts every time you post pics of her!!”

One fan echoed Kardashian’s sentiment about being a mother, commenting that “nothing is better than motherhood” and adding that she was very happy for her.

Baby True was born on April 12, 2018 to Kardashian and her partner Tristan Thompson. The entertainment entrepreneur is known for frequently posting sweet snaps of her daughter on Instagram.

Recently, the Inquisitr reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is not going very well. An insider told E! Online that the NBA player returned to Cleveland while Kardashian chose to stay behind in L.A. They added that she is “struggling with trusting him to be on his own around other women when she isn’t there.”

Six months after Thompson’s infidelity scandal, Kardashian is still struggling to trust him again. The source spoke more about Kardashian’s experience.

“In addition to her own insecurities about Tristan’s infidelity, Khloe is continuing to struggle with her family’s thoughts of Tristan as most of them haven’t forgiven him for cheating, even though they are trying to support Khloe’s decision to be with him. Everyone in the family ultimately wants what’s best for True, but they’re wary that Tristan will cheat again, and they hate seeing how this is effecting Khloe.”

Kardashian has stated that she wants to work on her relationship with Thompson for the sake of their daughter, but that the trust issues are making it difficult. Although she was expecting to move to Cleveland with the basketball star, the source confirmed that their relationship is just “not in the best place” right now.